Compact SUV Sales Feb 2025 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder, Curvv, Elevate, Taigun, BE 6

Hyundai Creta/EV and Maruti Grand Vitara were the two top selling compact SUVs in February 2025 leading by a significant margin

Compact SUV (4.2m-4.4m) sales in February 2025 grew marginally by 2.06% on a YoY basis while MoM sales suffered a 14.61% setback. Currently including 14 models, collectively accounting for 47,055 units sold last month, sales grew by 2.06% when compared to 46,106 units sold in Feb 2024. MoM sales however suffered a steep decline of 14.61% over 55,107 units sold in Jan 2025. This related to an 8,052 unit volume decline.

Compact SUVs – YoY Sales Feb 2025

In No. 1 position was the Hyundai Creta and its electric counterpart. Sales stood at 16,317 units last month, a 6.81% YoY growth from 15,279 unit sales of the same month last year. Currently commanding a 34.68% market share the Creta has long been a best-seller thanks to its segment leading features.

At No. 2 was Maruti Grand Vitara with 10,669 unit sales. Demand dipped by 3.03% YoY over 11,002 units sold in Feb 2024 which related to a 333 unit volume decline. Market share is at 22.67%. The Creta and G Vitara were the only two models on this list to surpass the 10,000 unit sales mark.

Kia Seltos saw a 2.89% improvement in sales last month to 6,446 units, up from 6,265 units YoY. It was followed by Toyota HyRyder, sales of which declined by 22.98% to 4,314 units. There were 5,601 unit sales seen in Feb 2024. A relatively new entrant was the Tata Curvv / EV with 3,483 unit sales last month. Witnessing a massive 54.02% YoY decline was Honda Elevate with 1,464 unit sales in Feb 2025, down from 3,184 units sold in Feb 2024. Elevate sales volumes declined by 1,720 units.

Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of VW Taigun with 1,271 units sold last month and the Skoda Kushaq of which 1,035 units were sold. Mahindra BE5 accounted for 991 unit sales. Lower down the sales list models such as the MG ZS EV suffered a 31.44% YoY decline to 399 units from 582 units sold in Feb 2024. The XUV400 EV too saw its sales drop by 47.21% to 322 units while MG Astor sales were down by 74.52% to 264 units, Trailing the list were the Citroen C3 Aircross and Basalt with 43 units and 37 units sold respectively.

Compact SUVs – MoM Sales Feb 2025

It was as dismal a picture on a MoM basis where sales of compact SUVs were concerned. Sales declined by 14.61% from 55,107 units sold in Jan 2025 with top 4 models – Creta (-11.90%), Grand Vitara (-32.41%), Seltos (-0.37%) and HyRyder (-12.69%) each suffering severely by lower demand.

Tata Curvv along with its electric counterpart saw a 12.83% MoM growth from 3,087 units sold in Jan 2025 to 3,483 units in the past month. Sales of the Elevate, Taigun and Kushaq ended in the red. Mahindra BE5 too has witnessed a 41.57% MoM growth from 700 unit sales of Jan 2025.

MG ZSEV, XUV400 EV and MG Astor have reported improved demand by double digits. The ZSEV grew from 265 units to 399 units MoM whileXUV400 sales were up 11.81% to 322 units from just 288 unit sales of Jan 2025. Astor saw a notable 38.95% improvement from 190 units sold in Jan 2025. On the other hand, Citroen C3 Aircross and Basalt suffered a 59.81% and 39.34% MoM decline.