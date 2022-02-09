Compact SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Seltos, Creta, Scorpio, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor

Compact SUVs recorded overall sales of 35,260 units in January’22 – A growth of over 31% YoY

Compact SUVs include the likes of Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, etc. These sit above the sub-compact SUVs like Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet and below the mid-size SUVs like Harrier, Hector, XUV700. Compact SUV model wise sales figures for January 2022 are out. Let’s have a look at the performance of all major brands in the highly competitive compact SUV space.

Compact SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Seltos, Creta continue to Dominate

The Korean duos, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have consistently been the segment leaders. In fact, over the last 3 years or so, both the models have shuffled the Numero Uno spot regularly between each other.

In the month of January 2022, it was the Seltos which landed up becoming the best selling compact SUV. It registered sales of 11,483 units, which helped it register a 16% growth over its last year numbers from the same month.

Creta settled for the second spot, with overall dispatches of 11,377 units in the month of January 2022. While Creta registered a strong 49% growth over its December’21 numbers, its sales declined marginally by 3.5% over January 2021. Seltos, on the other hand, recorded growth on both, month over month and year on year basis.

Mahindra Scorpio secured the third spot on the list as its dealer dispatch numbers stood at 3,026 units. It registered a sales decline of 25% over January 2021 however recorded a 72% growth over its December 2021 numbers. Sales of 3,000+ units is also a good number for the Scorpio badge as the next generation model is reportedly just around the corner. Mahindra has been testing the 2022 Scorpio aggressively and is expected to launch it sometime later in 2022. Usually ahead of introduction of new generation models, sales numbers for the previous gen models start to drop considerably.

Skoda VW Cars Doing Well

Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun settled for the 4th and 5th spots, respectively. Kushaq recorded sales of 2,608 units while the Taigun registered sales of 2,432 units in the month of January 2022. Both the models landed up securing a market share of approximately 7% each (in the compact SUV segment). While the models didn’t have any sales base in the same month last year, both the models registered small declines in sales when compared with December 2021 numbers.

Maruti S-Cross recorded a massive 264% growth over its Jan’21 figures and grabbed the 6th spot on the list. With dealer dispatches of 2,116 units, it landed up securing a 6% market share in the segment. When compared with December 2021 figures, the model recorded a 39% growth.

MG Astor sales figures stood at 2,068 units, which was an increase by 83% over its December 2021 numbers. Like the Kushaq and Taigun, the Astor too didn’t have any sales base from the previous year as the model was introduced late 2021.

Sales of the Nissan Kicks seem to be extremely consistent. In Jan’22, it matched its sales numbers from January 2021, which stood at 150 units. When compared with December’21, the SUV recorded a marginal increase in sales of 20 additional units.

Updated Duster Around the Corner?

Renault seems to be preparing itself to launch the updated Duster due to which the sales figures for the SUV have dropped down to 0. In December’21, the sales numbers stood at 56 units, however they have now become 0, indicating that the updated Duster might be around the corner.

Overall, the compact SUV space grew by 31.5% on a YoY basis and by 61% on a MoM basis. A MoM analysis might not be appropriate as many OEMs take annual plant shutdowns in December’21, leading to lower production numbers.