Compact SUV Sales Jan 2023 – Creta No 1, Grand Vitara Gains Market Share

Two relatively newcomers Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder have quickly found their place in top 5

The SUV segment has overtaken sales of hatchbacks and sedans in the Indian market. Such is its demand, that more than one in every two passenger vehicles sold is now a utility vehicle. In the SUV segment, it is the compact SUV segment that is registering good growth.

Compact SUV segment sits above the Sub 4m SUV segment (sub-compact SUVs) like Nexon, Brezza, etc. And it sits below the Mid-size SUVs like Hector, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Scorpio N and Innova HyCross. In today’s post, we will particularly talk about compact SUV sales for Jan 2023.

Compact SUV Sales Jan 2023

Total sales in this segment stood at 42,789 units in Jan 2023. This was a 39.26 percent YoY growth from 30,726 units sold in Jan 2021 relating to a 12,063 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved by 29.13 percent over 33,136 units sold in Dec 2022.

Hyundai India’s top-selling car, Creta, led the sales charts. It recorded sales of 15,037 units in Jan 20223, up 52.37 percent over 9,869 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a 47.35 percent MoM growth over 10,205 units sold in Dec 2022. Market share improved to 35.14 percent form 30.80 percent MoM. It was the Creta’s highest ever monthly sales in Jan 2023. The company has recently hiked prices of the Creta by Rs 45,000. This compact SUV now retails between Rs 10.84 lakh for the base petrol trim and Rs 19.13 lakh for its top spec diesel variant.

At No. 2 was Kia Seltos. This compact SUV has posted a YoY de-growth of 8.82 percent to 10,470 units in Jan 2023, down from 11,483 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales saw a steep increase of 74.65 percent from 5,995 units sold in Dec 2022. The 2023 Kia Seltos has been spied on test with ADAS and panoramic sunroof. Besides updates in safety, the new Seltos will also gain a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara marked its entry into this segment in mid-2022 and has quickly found its position higher up in the list. Sales in the past month stood at 8,662 units which was a MoM growth of 40.37 percent over 6,171 units sold in Dec 2022 when the Grand Vitara was at No. 2 ahead of the Seltos. Toyota Hyryder is another new entrant into this list. Sales in the past month stood at 4,194 units, a de-growth of 0.17 percent MoM from 4,201 units sold in Dec 2022. These lower sales brought down market share from 12.68 percent held in Dec 2022 to 9.80 percent in the past month.

Kushaq, Tiguan, Astor – Sales De-Growth

Skoda Kushaq has reported a YoY and MoM degrowth to 2,013 units in Jan 2023. This was lower by 22.81 percent when compared to 2,608 units sold in Jan 2022 and down by 7.91 percent from 2,186 units sold in Dec 2022. It was also a de-growth in terms of VW Taigun sales. YoY sales dipped by 40.17 percent to 1,455 units in the past month, down from 2,432 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales fell by 45.93 percent when compared to 2,691 units sold in Dec 2022.

MG Astor sales also suffered a YoY and MoM de-growth by 53.68 percent and 43.21 percent respectively to 958 units even as the company had reported sales of 2,068 units in Jan 2022 and 1,687 units in Dec 2022. In Jan 2022, there were also the Maruti S-Cross and Nissan Kicks on this list. But they are now discontinued. S-Cross has been replaced by the Vitara while Nissan has plans to launch a new SUV based on next gen Duster.