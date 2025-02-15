Compact SUV Sales Jan 2025 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, Curvv, Hyryder

The compact SUV segment is currently the most competitive and cutthroat in India. The segment currently has 13 contestants across both ICE and EV powertrains. The best-seller of this segment continues to be Hyundai Creta, which has held the position as an undisputed champion. Let’s break down the numbers.

Compact SUV Sales Jan 2025

In 1st place, we have Hyundai Creta and Creta Electric at 18,522 units, which contributes to 34.04% of this segment’s total sales. Creta registered massive sales growth of 40.19% YoY and 46.91% MoM as opposed to 13,212 and 12,608 units sold in January 2024 and December 2024, respectively. This led to a volume growth of 5,310 units YoY and 5,914 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have a relatively new entrant into this segment, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It sold 15,784 units last month and saw sales grow by 17.46% YoY and more than doubled MoM at 122.53%. It accounts for 29.01% of compact SUV sales and witnessed a volume growth of 2,346 units YoY and 8,691 units MoM.

Kia Seltos took the 3rd place as it sold 6,470 units and accounted for 11.89% of the total sales of this segment. While the 1.28% YoY growth was marginal, Seltos witnessed 128.62% MoM growth over the 2,830 units it sold in December 2024. This is the highest growth rate on this list. In 4th place, we have Toyota Hyryder with 4,941 units sold and it registered a 10.86% YoY decline and 3.58% MoM growth.

Tata Curvv EV took 5th place with 3,087 units sold last month, but witnessed a sizeable MoM decline of 38.19%, losing 1,907 units in volume. Honda Elevate sold 1,773 units and was the first vehicle on this list to register a decline in sales in both YoY (61.34%) and MoM 24.04%) aspects as opposed to 4,586 and 2,334 units sold a year ago and a month before, respectively.

MG sold more ZS EV than Astor

Platform partners, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, took 7th and 8th places on this list with 1,548 and 1,371 units sold last month. Both vehicles followed the same sales pattern too, registering YoY growth and MoM decline in sales. Mahindra XUV400 saw a major reduction in sales at 288 units sold last month. It also offers the highest discounts in the month of February 2025.

MG ZS EV and MG Astor sold 265 and 190 units respectively and both the vehicles fell into the red completely. At the end of the sales charts, we have Citroen Aircross SUV and Basalt with 107 and 61 units respectively. In total, compact SUV sales Jan 2025 charts registered 54,407 units sold. When compared to 47,819 units sold in January 2024 and 42,458 units sold in December 2024, there was a 13.78% YoY and 28.14% MoM growth in sales leading to a volume gain of 6,588 units YoY and 11,949 units MoM.

