Compact SUV Sales July 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos commanded top two positions in the compact SUV segment in July 2022

In the earlier post we took a look at the sub 4m SUVs or the sub-compact SUV segment (Nexon, Brezza, etc). In this post, we will discuss sales of Compact SUVs. This segment has seen a YoY growth of 8.5 percent in July 2022 to 26,084 units, up from 24,040 units sold in July 2021. MoM increase was at 3 percent from 29,009 units sold in June 2022. Setlos and Creta lead with 81.15% market share. By next month, this segment will get two new entries in the form of Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Grand Vitara.

As of July 2022, sales across 7 of these leading compact SUVs saw only the Seltos and Kushaq post a YoY growth while sales of all others dipped. There was the Taigun and Astor added to the segment which were not on the list in July 2021. MoM sales had every model, except for the Seltos and Tiguan, post a de-growth.

Compact SUV Sales July 2022

Hyundai Creta continued to hold top rank on this list despite a YoY de-growth but was the only model on this list to see sales surpass the 10,000 unit mark. There had been 12,625 units sold in July 2022, down 2.88 percent as against 13,000 units sold in July 2021. The Creta currently commands a 48.4 percent share. MoM sales also dipped 8.45 percent from 13,790 units sold in June 2022 when share percentage had stood at 41.61. There is the Hyundai Creta facelift being planned for launch which is expected to be the second Hyundai model in India to be offered with Level 2 ADAS – first being the recently launched Tucson.

Kia Seltos was at No. 2 with sales of 8,541 units in July 2022, up 22.31 percent YoY over 6,983 units sold in July 2021. This was a 1,558 unit volume growth with the Seltos commanding a 28.58 percent share. The Seltos also saw a MoM growth of 1.82 percent from 8,388 units sold in June 2022. Kia has increased prices of Seltos earlier this month but at the same time enhanced safety with a total of 6 airbags so as to comply with mandatory safety standards.

Kushaq, Tiguan, Astor

It was Skoda Kushaq that was at No. 4 on this list with sales of 2,064 units in July 2022. This was a 13.28 percent YoY growth over 1,822 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 30.81 percent from 2,983 units sold in June 2022 bringing down share percentage to 7.91 from 10.2 percent held in June 2022.

Volkswagen Tiguan was launched in India in September 2021. It has seen sales of 1,408 units in July 2022 with a 6.10 percent MoM growth from 1,327 units sold in June 2022. VW Taigun pricing starts at Rs 11.39 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom) following the latest price hike in May 2022. MG Astor, another relatively new comer, had sales of 1,362 units in July 2022. It was a MoM de-growth of 16.95 percent when compared to 1,640 units sold in June 2022. The Astor currently holds a 4.56 percent share on this list.

Next in line was the Nissan Kicks which has posted a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales dipped 37.78 percent in July 2022 to 84 units, down from 135 units sold in July 2021 while on a MoM basis, sales fell 54.35 percent from 184 units sold in June 2022.

S-Cross and Duster sales were down to 0 units each even as there were 1,972 units of the S-Cross sold in July 2021 and 697 units sold in June 2022. Both these models have been discontinued. The ageing S-Cross, that made its debut in August 2015, will soon be replaced by the Maruti Grand Vitara SUV that is set to come in with a host of best in class and first in segment features.