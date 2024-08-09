Compact SUV Sales July 2024 – Creta, Vitara, Hyryder, Seltos, Taigun, Elevate, Kushaq

Compact SUV Segment in India Sees Mixed Performance in July 2024 – Hyundai Creta Leads, Hyryder overtakes Seltos, Kushaq reports 55% decline

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV sales July 2024, let us now discuss SUV sales in the 4.2 meter to 4.4 meter segment. The compact SUV segment in India experienced a mixed bag of performances in July 2024. The segment recorded a total sales of 44,484 units, reflecting a 7.13% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to July 2023’s 41,524 units. While some models showed significant growth, others faced substantial declines, highlighting the varied dynamics of this competitive market.

Compact SUV Sales July 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the segment, Hyundai Creta continued its reign with a stellar performance. Creta sold 17,350 units in July 2024, marking a 23.38% YoY growth from the 14,062 units sold in July 2023. This robust performance secured Creta a commanding 39% share of the compact SUV market, solidifying its position as a favorite among Indian consumers.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also performed well, registering 9,397 units sold, a slight increase of 3.50% YoY from 9,079 units in July 2023. Grand Vitara captured a 21.12% market share, maintaining its strong presence in the segment. Toyota HyRyder saw the most remarkable growth in the segment, with sales skyrocketing by 119.04% YoY. HyRyder sold 7,419 units in July 2024, a significant leap from the 3,387 units sold in the same month last year. This impressive performance granted Toyota a 16.68% share of the market.

On the other hand, Kia Seltos experienced a sharp decline, with sales plummeting by 45.10% YoY. The Seltos sold 5,347 units in July 2024, down from 9,740 units in July 2023. Despite this drop, Seltos still managed to secure a 12.02% share of the segment. Volkswagen Taigun also faced a decline, with sales falling by 18.03% YoY to 1,564 units in July 2024. This resulted in a market share of 3.52%, reflecting the challenges faced by the model in maintaining its position in the segment.

Skoda Kushaq Sales Decline 55%

Honda Elevate recorded 1,340 units sold in July 2024, capturing a 3.01% market share. However, Skoda Kushaq saw the steepest decline in the segment, with sales dropping by 55.30% YoY. Kushaq sold only 1,070 units in July 2024, down from 2,394 units in July 2023, resulting in a 2.41% market share.

MG Astor also faced a slight decline, with sales decreasing by 2.62% YoY to 929 units in July 2024. This brought its market share to 2.09%, reflecting a minor dip in its performance. Finally, Citroen C3 Aircross continues to be the least selling SUV in the segment yet again, with 68 units sold in July 2024.

This segment will soon see the addition of two new cars – Tata Curvv ICE / EV and Citroen Basalt. It will be interesting to see if these new launches will effect the sales of existing SUVs or not.