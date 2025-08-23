Compact SUV Sales July 2025 – Creta, HyRyder, Vitara, Seltos, BE 6, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq

The compact SUV segment, which includes models between 4.2 and 4.4 meters in length, remains one of the most competitive categories in the Indian auto market. July 2025 saw the segment record total sales of 46,667 units, reflecting a modest 3.15% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 45,244 units sold in July 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the segment also posted an 11.02% increase over 42,036 units sold in June 2025 — underlining sustained demand despite rising competition and evolving buyer preferences.

Hyundai Creta continues to dominate

The Hyundai Creta continued its dominance in July 2025, registering 16,898 units sold. While this represented a slight 2.61% YoY decline, MoM numbers rose by 7.04% compared to 15,786 units in June 2025. With a commanding 36.21% market share, the Creta remained the clear leader in the segment. Importantly, Creta has also been India’s highest-selling passenger vehicle for seven consecutive months this year, with cumulative sales of 1,17,458 units between January and July 2025 — an achievement that reinforces its strong position in the market.

At second place, the Toyota Hyryder posted 8,814 units, marking an 18.80% YoY and 18.12% MoM growth. Developed under Toyota and Maruti Suzuki’s joint venture, the Hyryder’s growing numbers contrast with the performance of its sibling, the Maruti Grand Vitara, which slipped to 6,373 units. The Vitara saw sales decline by 32.18% YoY and 6.66% MoM, highlighting how buyer demand is shifting more towards Toyota’s offering. Maruti will be launching a new SUV in this segment in the coming days while Toyota’s version is expected to follow later.

Kia, Tata, Mahindra record mixed outcomes

The Kia Seltos finished fourth with 6,010 units, down 12.40% YoY, though MoM sales climbed by 15.02% from June 2025. Kia is getting ready to launch new gen Seltos sometime later this year. Tata’s Curvv/EV contributed 2,005 units, a marginal 2.67% dip from 2,060 units in June. Mahindra’s recently introduced BE 6 continued to build momentum, registering 1,546 units in July — a strong 28.51% MoM growth over 1,203 units a month earlier.

In the mid-tier rankings, Honda Elevate clocked 1,395 units, up 4.10% YoY but down 14.68% MoM. Volkswagen Taigun followed with 1,327 units, seeing a 15.15% YoY dip but improving 13.61% MoM. Skoda Kushaq recorded 901 units, slipping 15.79% YoY but improving by 13.76% from June.

Compact electric SUVs gain traction

The electric sub-category showed notable movement. MG ZS EV sales surged to 815 units, up 72.67% YoY and 157.10% MoM, while Mahindra XUV400 EV managed 290 units, posting flat YoY growth (+0.69%) but rising 25.54% MoM.

Lower down, Citroën Basalt (178 units), Citroën C3 Aircross (67 units), and MG Astor (48 units) rounded off the sales chart, highlighting the wide performance gap between mainstream leaders and niche players.