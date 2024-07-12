Compact SUV Sales June 2024 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, HyRyder, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq

Together, the top 2 in the list, Creta and Grand Vitara command a market share of over 61% and almost 26k sales

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV segment sales for June 2024, let us now take a look at a segment above, which is the Compact SUVs in the 4.2 m to 4.4 meter length segment. Overall the compact SUV segment in India demonstrated robust growth, with total sales reaching 42,495 units in June 2024, reflecting an 18.68% increase from 35,805 units in June 2023.

Compact SUV Sales June 2024 – Creta Dominates

Hyundai Creta reported sales of 16,293 units, up from 14,447 units in June 2023, marking a significant growth of 12.78%. With a commanding 38.34% market share, the Creta continues to dominate the compact SUV segment. Maruti Grand Vitara maintained a strong presence with 9,679 units sold, albeit a slight decline of 7.70% from 10,486 units in June 2023. It secured a substantial 22.78% market share, highlighting its enduring popularity among hybrid SUV enthusiasts.

Experiencing substantial growth, the Kia Seltos recorded sales of 6,306 units, up from 3,578 units last year, reflecting an impressive 76.24% increase. Toyota HyRyder continued its upward trajectory with 4,275 units sold, up by 51.54% from 2,821 units in June 2023. It captured a notable 10.06% market share. Honda Elevate sales were at 2,151 units, securing a 5.06% market share.

Volkswagen Taigun reported sales of 1,519 units, reflecting a modest 4.83% growth compared to the previous year. Experiencing varied market dynamics, Skoda Kushaq sold 1,198 units, experiencing a decline of 43.83% from 2,133 units in June 2023. MG Astor recorded sales of 938 units, marking a 5.27% growth from 891 units last year. Citroen C3 Aircross concluded the lineup with 136 units sold.

No Compact SUV Sales (4.2m – 4.4m) Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY Share % Jun 24 1 Hyundai Creta 16,293 14,447 1,846 12.78 38.34 2 Maruti Grand Vitara 9,679 10,486 -807 -7.70 22.78 3 Kia Seltos 6,306 3,578 2,728 76.24 14.84 4 Toyota HyRyder 4,275 2,821 1,454 51.54 10.06 5 Honda Elevate 2,151 0 2,151 – 5.06 6 Volkswagen Taigun 1,519 1,449 70 4.83 3.57 7 Skoda Kushaq 1,198 2,133 -935 -43.83 2.82 8 MG Astor 938 891 47 5.27 2.21 9 Citroen C3 Aircross 136 0 136 – 0.32 – Total 42,495 35,805 6,690 18.68 100.00

Compact SUV Sales June 2024 – MoM Performance

Month on month the segment reported a growth of 5%. Creta reported sales of 16,293 units in June 2024, compared to 14,662 units in May 2024, marking a solid increase of 11.12%. Maruti Grand Vitara maintained stable sales with 9,679 units in June 2024, slightly down by 0.59% from 9,736 units in May 2024. Experiencing a slight decline, the Kia Seltos sold 6,306 units in June 2024, compared to 6,736 units in May 2024, reflecting a decrease of 6.38%.

Toyota HyRyder showcased growth with 4,275 units sold in June 2024, up from 3,906 units in May 2024, marking an increase of 9.45%. It captured a 9.66% market share. Honda Elevate reported sales of 2,151 units in June 2024, compared to 1,553 units in May 2024, marking a substantial growth of 38.51%. It secured a 3.84% market share.

Volkswagen Taigun saw marginal decline, selling 1,519 units in June 2024 compared to 1,561 units in May 2024, marking a decrease of 2.69%. Experiencing a slight increase, the Skoda Kushaq sold 1,198 units in June 2024, up from 1,157 units in May 2024, reflecting a growth of 3.54%.

MG Astor reported sales of 938 units in June 2024, compared to 991 units in May 2024, experiencing a decline of 5.35%. At No 10, the Citroen C3 Aircross sold 136 units in June 2024, up from 125 units in May 2024, marking a growth of 8.80%.