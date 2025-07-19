Compact SUV Sales June 2025 – Creta, HyRyder, Vitara, Seltos, Curvv, Elevate, BE 6

In the highly competitive compact SUV segment ranging between 4.2 to 4.4 meters, Hyundai Creta retained its leadership position in June 2025 with sales of 15,786 units, registering a slight YoY dip of 3.11% compared to 16,293 units sold in June 2024. MoM, however, the Creta saw a healthy 6.23% growth over 14,860 units sold in May 2025.

Compact SUV Sales June 2025 – YoY Comparison

Toyota’s HyRyder posted a strong YoY growth of 74.55%, increasing from 4,275 units last year to 7,462 units in June 2025. Meanwhile, its Maruti counterpart, the Grand Vitara, declined 29.46% YoY to 6,828 units, though it bounced back 31.38% MoM from 5,197 units in May.

Kia Seltos reported a YoY drop of 17.14%, with sales at 5,225 units. Tata Curvv, including its EV version, recorded 2,060 units in its first June appearance. Honda Elevate witnessed a YoY drop of 23.99% to 1,635 units, though it improved 11.91% MoM.

Compact SUV Sales June 2025 – MoM Comparison

Mahindra’s newly launched BE 6 contributed 1,203 units, while Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq sold 1,168 and 792 units respectively—both recording YoY declines of over 20%. MG ZS EV sales were down 43.49% YoY at 317 units. Mahindra’s XUV400 EV declined 56.74% YoY to 231 units.

Citroen’s Basalt managed 214 units, up from 95 units in May, showing early momentum. MG Astor slumped drastically to 66 units (down 92.96% YoY), while Citroen C3 Aircross posted just 49 units, marking a YoY decline of nearly 64%. Overall, total sales in this segment stood at 42,036 units in June 2025, marginally lower than 43,590 units in June 2024, marking a 3.57% YoY decline. MoM, sales remained stable with a negligible dip of 0.16% over May’s 42,104 units.

Compact SUV Sales Q2 2025 – YoY Comparison

In Q2 CY 2025, the compact SUV segment measuring between 4.2 to 4.4 meters saw a marginal YoY growth of 1.66%, with total sales reaching 1,27,059 units compared to 1,24,982 units in Q2 CY 2024. Hyundai Creta, including the EV, maintained its leadership with 47,662 units, up 2.72% from last year. Toyota HyRyder emerged as a strong performer, recording a sharp 72.11% growth to 19,677 units.

On the other hand, Maruti Grand Vitara faced a notable decline of 29.14%, ending the quarter at 19,179 units. Kia Seltos also dipped 11.8% to 17,442 units. Among newcomers, Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE 6 contributed 8,272 and 2,959 units, respectively, marking a strong debut.

Honda Elevate dropped 25.83% YoY to 4,031 units, while Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq also recorded significant declines of 28.71% and 36.85%, respectively. MG ZS EV and XUV400 EV saw minor dips, while Citroen’s new Basalt added 375 units in its first quarter. MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross were the biggest laggards, with YoY declines of over 90% and 67%, respectively.