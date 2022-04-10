Compact SUV Sales March 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, S Cross

Compact SUVs had a good financial year closer as the segment recorded a 22% growth over last year

In the sub 4m sub-compact SUV segment, it was the Tata Nexon which was the leader. In the mid-size SUV segment, it was the Mahindra XUV700 that maintained the lead. In the compact SUV segment, it is the Hyundai Creta which is leading.

Compact SUV sales growth was majorly led by the recently launched models like the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor. Let’s have a look at model-wise sales performance to understand more about the segment.

Compact SUV Sales March 2022

Since its launch, Hyundai Creta has been the reigning champion of the compact SUV segment (except a brief stint during which Kia Seltos took over) and the same trend continued in March 2022. Creta recorded sales of 10,532 units and became the segment’s best seller with a 30% market share.

It held on to its spot, despite a 16% de-growth in its sales numbers on a year on year basis. Its Korean cousin, Kia Seltos too recorded a 20% de-growth in its dealer dispatch numbers but still managed to continue with its position as the second best seller in the segment.

Mahindra Scorpio, which is due for a complete generation upgrade, still managed to record sales of 6,061 units, which is nothing short of commendable. The model recorded a growth of 160% over its last year numbers, which happens to be highest across the segment. For reference, Mahindra had sold 2,331 units of Scorpio in March’21 and 2,610 units in Feb’22. S-Cross from Maruti grabbed the 4th spot on the list. It garnered sales of 2,674 units in March’22, which helped it record a 5% growth over its last year’s numbers.

Growth Drivers

The recently launched Kushaq secured the 5th spot for itself with a total dealer dispatch of 2,499 units. It had sales in March’21 and hence a YoY comparison won’t be possible. When compared with Feb’22, Kushaq recorded an 8% growth as it had sold 2,307 units in Feb’22.

VW Taigun too followed Kushaq’s footsteps and recorded a sale of similar units. Taigun managed sales of 2,380 units in March’22, which is almost the same as its sales from Feb’22. Taigun and Kushaq, together garnered sales of ~5K units, which helps them with an approximate market share of 14% in the segment.

MG Astor, the other recently launched compact SUV, settled at the 7th spot in the list as it managed sales of 2,248 units in Mar’22. When compared with Feb’22, its sales were almost consistent with a minor drop of around 1% in sales numbers. Kicks from Nissan isn’t having a good time and we won’t be surprised if Nissan drops it from its Indian portfolio anytime soon.

Kicks recorded sales of 65 units in March’22, which happens to be 54% lower than sales of March’21 and 58% lower than Feb’22 sales figures. With sales figures plummeting to double digits, Kicks’ market share fell down to just 0.2%. Duster was on sale in March’21 however Renault has now discontinued the model and hence we see sales of 0 units. Renault however has given clear indications that it plans on bringing an updated Duster for the Indian market, which should happen sometime towards the end of 2022 or early 2023.