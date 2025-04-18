Compact SUV Sales March 2025, FY 2025 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder, Curvv, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq

India’s compact SUV segment in the 4.2 to 4.4 meter size range continues to witness intense competition in March 2025, with established leaders maintaining dominance and new entrants making a notable impact. Total sales for the segment stood at 51,416 units, showing a modest YoY growth of 2.75% over March 2024.

Compact SUV Sales March 2025

Leading the segment, Hyundai Creta (including EV) recorded 18,059 units, up from 16,458 units last year, marking a 9.73% growth. Creta continues to be a top choice thanks to its updated styling, feature-rich variants, and strong brand equity. At second place, Maruti Grand Vitara sold 10,418 units, though this was a 7.25% decline YoY. Its sibling, Toyota HyRyder, also saw a dip of 11.38%, managing 5,286 units this March, indicating a cooling off in hybrid SUV demand.

Kia Seltos dropped to 6,525 units, down 17.53% compared to March 2024. Tata Curvv sales were at 3,785 units. Meanwhile, Honda Elevate, after a strong initial few months, sold 2,475 units, down 24.47% YoY. Volkswagen Taigun held steady with 1,590 units, recording flat growth at 0.13%, while its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, dropped 30.63% to just 897 units.

In the EV space, MG ZS EV showed an encouraging 77.96% growth, with 856 units sold versus 481 units last year. However, Mahindra XUV400 EV fell to 238 units (down 32%), indicating mixed reception. Mahindra’s upcoming EV line, BE 6, registered 934 units—a strong showing for a newly introduced model. MG Astor, once a promising player, dropped drastically to just 184 units, down 85.56% YoY, while Citroen’s Basalt Coupe SUV registered sales of 100 units. The C3 Aircross saw sales fall to 69 units, a 67.30% decline from March last year.

Compact SUV Sales FY 2025

The segment closed FY 2025 on a positive note with total sales of 5,73,585 units, registering a YoY growth of 6.67% over FY 2024. While legacy models continued to dominate, newly launched SUVs such as the Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE 6 brought fresh momentum to this competitive space.

At the top of the charts, Hyundai Creta (including Creta EV) recorded 1,94,871 units, up from 1,62,773 units in FY24 – a strong 19.72% growth. Its midlife facelift, feature-rich lineup, and strong customer recall helped Creta maintain its commanding position. In second place, Maruti Grand Vitara registered 1,23,946 units, marginally improving over last year’s 1,21,169 units, marking a 2.29% growth. On the other hand, its cousin, the Toyota HyRyder, saw a healthy 23.45% jump, ending the fiscal with 60,388 units, up from 48,916 units.

A major highlight of FY25 was the arrival of Tata Curvv, launched in August 2024. With 34,019 units sold in less than eight months, Curvv made a solid debut in both ICE and EV formats, quickly becoming a go-to option for buyers seeking modern design and tech. Kia Seltos, however, witnessed a sharp decline. Sales dropped by 27.69%, falling to 72,618 units, down from 1,00,423 units in FY24. Similarly, Honda Elevate, which had a strong start, ended FY25 with 22,321 units, a 33.65% drop compared to 33,642 units last year.

Among European players, Volkswagen Taigun posted a marginal decline of 2.81% with 19,910 units, while Skoda Kushaq fell by 25.80% to 17,358 units. MG Astor also recorded a dip of 22.16%, ending with 8,227 units. In the electric space, MG ZS EV grew 11.81%, with 7,042 units sold, while Mahindra XUV400 EV declined slightly by 6.82% to 7,675 units. A new addition to this EV segment was Mahindra BE 6, which entered production in January 2025 and clocked 2,625 units in its first quarter. Citroen’s coupe SUV Basalt, launched in August 2024, saw 1,465 units, while the C3 Aircross fell sharply to just 1,120 units, down 38.86% YoY.