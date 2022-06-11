Compact SUV Sales May 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Astor, Kushaq, Taigun

YoY compact SUV segment sales improves in May 2022; MoM total sales decline by 10 percent

The SUV segment continues to flourish. In the earlier post, we discussed sales registered by sub-compact SUVs (sub 4 meter – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet) as well as Mid-Sized SUVs (Hector, Harrier, XUV700, Safari). In today’s post we will take a look at how the compact SUV segment performed in May 2022.

The compact SUV segment saw YoY growth in May 2022. A comparison though would be disparate considering low base sales a year earlier. In May 2021, sales were contained owing to a particularly difficult wave of Covid-19 infections. This meant that companies had to restrict production and sales in tandem with local and state government norms to curb virus spread.

Compact SUV Sales May 2022

Hyundai Creta sales leads the list at almost 11k units. At 10,973 units, sales are up from 7,527 units at volume gain of almost 3.5k units. MoM sales fell from 12,651 units to a volume loss of 1,678 units. Kia Seltos sales last month stood at just below 6k units, up from 4,277 units YoY. MoM sales fell from 7.5k units at volume loss of 1,553 units. Sales decline stood at 20.69 percent.

Mahindra Scorpio sales in May 2022 is reported at 4,348 units, up from 1,782 units YoY. Sales rose to more than double. MoM sales were up from 2,712 units. Volume gain stood at 1,636 units at 60 percent growth. For those who fancy one, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, 2022.

MG Astor, the manufacturer’s newest launch, received a great number of bookings soon after launch. To the extent that the company had to stop bookings for a period. Production and delivery had to be planned most efficiently to tackle an ongoing global chip shortage. In May 2022, sales stood at 2,022 units. A year earlier, it was yet to be launched. MoM sales were up from 249 units in April 2022 at volume gain of 1,773 units.

For Maruti, S-Cross isn’t a big seller. However, it does help boost MSIL’s total UV sales. S-Cross sales in May 2022 stood at 1,428 units, up from 231 years sold a year earlier. MoM sales fell by more than half, down from 2,922 units. Volume loss stood at almost 1.5k units.

Taigun, Kushaq sales

Skoda Kushaq too wasn’t launched a year earlier. In May 2022, sales were reported at 1,806 units. Kushaq, alongwith the newer launch Slavia has reinvigorated Skoda India sales. MoM sales fell by a quarter, down from 2,413 units at volume loss of 607 units.

Volkswagen Taigun has steadily been contributing to VW sales and plays an important role in the larger India 2.0 project plan. Launched less than a year earlier, Taigun sales in May 2022 stood at 1,268 units. MoM sales fell from 2,631 units to a volume loss of 1,363 units.

Nissan Kicks sales were at a paltry 211 units. Mom sales were up from 144 units. YoY total segment sales was up at 28k units from 13,861 units. However, MoM sales fell from 31,228 units. At 10.31 percent decline, volume loss is reported at 3,219 units. The segment has benefitted from 3 new launches in recent months.