Compact SUV Sales May 2023 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun

The tides for compact SUV sales for the month of May 2023 are still toward the South Korean brands, with Japs closing in

Honda recently showcased Elevate in India with hopes to ruffle the compact SUV space. But as of now, this segment is clearly dominated by Hyundai with its ever-popular Creta. This compact SUV sold 14,449 units last month and commanded a 42.20% market share within this space, up from 39.25% in April 2023.

As opposed to 10,973 units sold last year and 14,186 units sold a month before, Creta saw 31.68% YoY growth (highest in this list) and 1.85% MoM growth. Creta gained 3,476 units YoY and 263 units MoM in volume. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is constantly outselling Kia Seltos and securing 2nd spot for itself.

Compact SUV Sales May 2023

Last month, Maruti sold 8,877 Grand Vitara SUVs and registered 14.66% MoM growth by gaining 1,135 units in volume and 25.92% market share. Kia Seltos is getting a facelift, which is currently under extensive testing. As of now, Seltos sold 4,065 units and sales dwindled with a 31.72% YoY decline and a 43.64% MoM decline (highest in this list).

In effect, Kia Seltos lost 1,888 units YoY and 3,148 units MoM in volume and market share dropped from 19.96% a month ago, to 11.87% last month. Toyota Hyryder took 4th place with 3,090 units sold last month and saw 18.12% MoM growth (highest in this list) with 474 units gained YoY in volume.

Skoda Kushaq outsold its platform partner VW Taigun by a small margin. Kushaq sold 1,685 units last month. That said, Kushaq fell into the red as last month’s numbers couldn’t surpass 1,806 units sold a year ago and 2,162 units sold a month before. This gave Skoda Kushaq a 6.70% YoY decline and a 22.06% MoM decline. Kushaq lost 121 units YoY and 477 units MoM in volume.

Volkswagen Taigun sold 1,484 units in May 2023, which was 201 units less than Kushaq. Taigun registered 17.03% YoY growth as opposed to 1,268 units sold a year ago. But, Taigun saw a slight decline of 2.37% in MoM analysis.

MG Astor registered 70% YoY decline

When we recently compared compact SUVs with Honda Elevate, MG Astor turned out quite a bit of value at the top trim levels, considering what it offers. Still, the compact SUV doesn’t sell much and is reflected in sales numbers. Astor sold 592 units and registered a 70.72% YoY decline (highest in this list) and a 15.91% MoM decline, losing 1,430 units YoY and 112 units MoM in volume.

In total, the compact SUV segment accounted for 34,242 units last month. When opposed to 22,022 units sold in May 2022 and 36,143 units sold in April 2023, compact SUV space saw 55.49% YoY growth gaining 12,220 units in volume and seeing 5.26% MoM decline, losing 1,901 units in volume.