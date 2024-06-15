Compact SUV Sales May 2024 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, HyRyder, Taigun, Elevate, Kushaq, Astor

Compact SUV Sales Surge in India for May 2024: Top 3 in the list hold 77% market share

After taking a look at the sub-compact SUV sales (Sub 4m Nexon, Brezza, etc), let us now take a look at the Compact SUVs. The compact SUV segment in India, comprising vehicles ranging from 4.2 to 4.4 meters in length, has witnessed a significant surge in sales in May 2024. The total sales for the month reached 40,427 units, marking an 18.06% year-over-year (YoY) growth compared to May 2023, which saw sales of 34,242 units. This robust performance underscores the increasing consumer preference for compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Compact SUV Sales May 2024 – Hyundai Creta Retains Top Spot

Maintaining its dominance, Hyundai Creta continues to be the best-selling compact SUV, recording sales of 14,662 units in May 2024, up from 14,449 units in May 2023. This slight increase of 213 units represents a YoY growth of 1.47%, securing a substantial market share of 36.27%.

At No 2, Maruti Grand Vitara also demonstrated strong performance, with sales rising by 859 units from 8,877 in May 2023 to 9,736 in May 2024, translating to a 9.68% growth. It now holds a 24.08% share of the market. Kia Seltos emerged as the star performer in terms of growth percentage, with a remarkable 65.71% increase in sales. The SUV sold 6,736 units in May 2024, up by 2,671 units from the previous year’s 4,065 units, capturing a 16.66% share of the market.

Toyota HyRyder posted a commendable 26.41% growth, with sales rising from 3,090 units in May 2023 to 3,906 units in May 2024. This increase of 816 units gives it a 9.66% market share. Volkswagen Taigun experienced modest growth, with a 5.19% increase, moving from 1,484 units last year to 1,561 units in May 2024. It now holds a 3.86% share.

Honda Elevate sales were at 1,553 units in May 2024, accounting for a 3.84% market share. Skoda Kushaq saw a significant decline, with sales dropping by 31.34% from 1,685 units in May 2023 to 1,157 units this year. This marks a decrease of 528 units, leaving it with a 2.86% share. MG Astor registered the highest growth percentage at 67.40%, selling 991 units compared to 592 units in May 2023, achieving a 2.45% market share. Citroen C3 Aircross sales were at 125 units, contributing a 0.31% share.

Compact SUV Sales May 2024 – MoM Comparison

The compact SUV segment total sales for the month amounted to 40,427 units, marking a month-over-month (MoM) growth of 4.08% compared to April 2024, which recorded 38,844 units. Hyundai Creta experienced a decline in sales. May 2024 saw 14,662 units sold, a decrease of 785 units from April 2024’s 15,447 units. Maruti Grand Vitara recorded a significant increase, with sales rising by 2,085 units from 7,651 in April 2024 to 9,736 in May 2024.

Toyota HyRyder showed a robust performance with sales jumping from 3,252 units in April 2024 to 3,906 units in May 2024, marking a 20.11% MoM growth and an 8.37% market share. Kia Seltos maintained its sales momentum with a slight increase, selling 6,736 units in May 2024 compared to 6,734 units in April 2024, reflecting a marginal MoM growth of 0.03% and holding a 17.34% market share. Volkswagen Taigun saw a significant decline, with sales dropping by 11.21%, from 1,758 units in April 2024 to 1,561 units in May 2024.

Honda Elevate also faced a downturn, with sales decreasing by 10.28%, from 1,731 units in April 2024 to 1,553 units in May 2024. Skoda Kushaq sales remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease from 1,159 units in April 2024 to 1,157 units in May 2024. MG Astor experienced a modest decrease in sales, dropping by 2.75%, from 1,019 units in April 2024 to 991 units in May 2024. Citroen C3 Aircross showed the highest MoM growth percentage, with sales increasing by 34.41%, from 93 units in April 2024 to 125 units in May 2024.