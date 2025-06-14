Compact SUV Sales May 2025 – Creta, HyRyder, Seltos, Vitara, Elevate

Hyundai Creta/EV continued its dominance in this segment through May 2025 with a 35.29% market share while Toyota HyRyder marked a 93.88% sales growth

Compact SUVs have shown off a marginal increase in demand in May 2025. Models in this segment, that fall between 4.2 meters and 4.4 meters in length witnessed a 1.05% growth YoY to 42,104 units, up from 41,665 unit sales of May 2024. MoM sales however, fell by 1.90% over 42,919 unit sales of April 2025. There were also several new additions to this list which include the Tata Curvv/EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Citroen Basalt.

Compact SUV Sales May 2025 – YoY Growth

Hyundai Creta/EV commanded this list with 14,860 unit sales last month. It was a 1.35% YoY growth when compared to 14,662 units sold in the same month last year. It currently commands a strong 35.29% share on this list. At No. 2 was Toyota HyRyder of which 7,573 units were sold in May 2025. It also showed off the highest growth rate at 93.88%, indicating a higher acceptance of hybrid technology among buyers in the country. Sales in May 2024 had been at 3,906 units while the HyRyder holds a 17.99% market share.

Kia Seltos sales declined by 9.71% to 6,082 units from 6,736 units on a YoY basis while Maruti Grand Vitara also suffered a sales setback by 46.62% to just 5,197 units sold last month. There had been 9,736 unit sales in May 2024. The relatively new Tata Curvv, including its EV counterpart, maintained steady sales in May 2025 with 3,063 units sold. Honda registered 1,461 units of its Elevate compact SUV last month. This was a 5.92% YoY decline from 1,553 unit sales of May 2024, a volume decline of 92 units.

There were also 1,206 units of Mahindra BE 6 eSUV sold last month. It was launched in January 2025 along with the XEV 9e and Mahindra marked its highest-ever monthly production since these two EVs were launched. Next on the list was VW Taigun with 1,126 unit sales in May 2025 relating to a sharp 27.87% YoY decline. Skoda Kushaq too has suffered from lower demand by 44.34% to 644 units, a significant de-growth over 1,157 unit sales of May 2025.

Negative sales performance was also recorded for two compact electric SUVs on this list. Sales of MG ZS EV stood at 360 units marking a 32.96% YoY decline and Mahindra XUV400 EV sales fell by 59.06% to 287 units. Citroen Basalt had 95 unit sales last month. MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross sales fell to 84 units and 66 units marking a sharp 91.52% and 47.20% de-growth respectively.

Compact SUV Sales May 2025 – MoM Growth

Sales performance was in the negative on a MoM basis by 1.90% with only the Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, Mahindra BE6 and Citroen Basalt staying in the green. Hyundai Creta sales fell by 12.67% from 17,016 units sold in April 2025 when it held a higher market share of 39.65%

It was followed by Toyota HyRyder, sales of which improved sharply by 63.14% from 4,642 unit sales in April 2025 while Kia Seltos sales dipped by 0.86% over 6,135 units sold in the previous month. MoM sales of Grand Vitara were down by 27.63% and Tata Curvv / EV also recorded lower sales by 2.73% MoM. Demand for Honda Elevate rose significantly by 56.26% to 1,462 units from 935 units sold in April 2025 marking a 526 unit volume increase.

It was triple digit increase for Mahindra BE 6 by 119.27% from 550 unit sales of April 2025, a volume growth of 656 units. Sales declined for VW Tiguan by 2.51% and for the Skoda Kushaq by 17.75% while MG ZS EV too suffered a massive 58.33% MoM de-growth to just 360 units sold last month from 864 units sold in April 2025.

Also in the electric compact SUV segment, Mahindra XUV400 has suffered a 14.84% MoM decline in demand to 287 units from 337 units. Citroen Basalt sales were up 43.94% from 66 unit sales of April 2025 and the company also sold 66 units of the C3 Aircross last month. MG Astor suffered from lower demand by 36.84% from 133 units sold in April 2025.