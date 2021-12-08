Compact SUV Sales Nov 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Scorpio, Taigun, Kushaq

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos accounted for 35 percent and 30 percent market share respectively in the compact SUV space

Compact and subcompact SUVs have given rise to popularity in the SUV segment in India. The compact SUV space has seen plenty of additions in recent times and is currently one of the hottest segments in the passenger vehicle market. Sales volume has started to improve after a long period of lull caused due to many adverse reasons.

The Indian PV industry witnessed sales of 29,537 compact SUVs in November this year in comparison to 28,398 units sold in November last year which resulted in a marginal YoY growth of 4 percent. On the other hand, an MoM growth of 6.44 percent was recorded as the sales figure stood at 27,751 units in October 2021.

Compact SUV Sales Nov 2021 – Creta, Seltos Lead Charts

Sales were headed by Hyundai Creta with a monthly volume of 10,300 units in November this year. During the same period last year, Creta registered a sales volume of 12,017 units which translates to YoY degrowth of 14.29 percent. In comparison, Hyundai sold 6,455 units of Creta in October this year which resulted in YoY growth of 59.57 percent.

Creta was followed by its cousin Seltos which accumulated a volume of 8,859 units last month in comparison to 9,205 units sold in November last year and 10,488 units dispatched in October this year. It, therefore, led to YoY and MoM declines of 3.76 percent and 15.53 percent respectively.

VW, Skoda Consolidate

The third spot was taken by Mahindra Scorpio with a total registered volume of 3,370 units. The ladder-on-frame SUV witnessed a YoY decline of 9.53 percent and a marginal MoM growth of 2 percent. Latest entrants in this space Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq occupied the fourth and fifth places respectively.

Taigun accumulated a monthly volume of 2,849 units in October in comparison to 2,551 units the previous month which translates to an MoM growth of 11.68 percent. Its Czech cousin recorded a volume of 1,782 units last month as opposed to 2,413 units sold in October this year. This led to an MoM drop of 22.25 percent. Kushaq was trailed by Maruti S-Cross with a registered volume of 1,782 units in November 2021.

Duster, Kicks Lag Way Behind

During the same month last year, Maruti dispatched 2,877 units of the mid-size crossover which resulted in a YoY decline of 38 percent. It witnessed an MoM growth of 17 percent as the carmaker was able to sell 1,524 units of S-Cross in November last year. The seventh spot was taken by Renault Duster.

The French carmaker was able to sell only 221 units of Duster in November this year as opposed to 416 units during the same period last year which resulted in a YoY decline of 47 percent. MoM degrowth stood at 72 percent. Nissan could only manage to dispatch 100 units of Kicks leading to YoY and MoM decline of 36.71 percent and 56.52 percent respectively.