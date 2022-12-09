Compact SUV Sales Nov 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Kushaq

Even though compact SUV sales chart for November 2022 shows YoY growth of 31.75%, sales dropped MoM by 9.13%

Compact SUV segment is currently the second-highest sought-after SUV segment after sub 4m SUV segment (Nexon, Brezza, etc). With 35,579 units sold in November 2022, compact SUVs registered 31.75% YoY growth as opposed to 27,005 units sold in November 2021. The segment dropped in sales by 9.13% MoM as opposed to 39,155 units sold in October 2022. Volume gained YoY is 8,574 units and volume lost MoM is 3,576 units.

The Best-selling compact SUV is Hyundai Creta which sold 13,321 units last month. Facelifted Creta was recently crash tested by ASEAN NCAP and it scored an impressive 5 stars. Hyundai is set to bring facelifted Creta to India as well.

Compact SUV Sales November 2022

As opposed to 10,300 units sold last year, Creta sales grew by 29.33% YoY and when compared to 11,880 units sold a month before, Creta sales grew by 12.13% MoM. Volume gain registered by Creta is 8,574 units YoY and 1,441 units MoM. Creta alone has a 37.44% market share among compact SUVs.

Kia Seltos sold 9,284 SUVs last month and trails behind its platform partner Creta by 3,021 units. Seltos had managed to sell 8,859 SUVs last year and 9,777 units a month before. Thus Kia Seltos registered 4.80% YoY growth and a 5.04% MoM decline. It holds 26.09% market share among compact SUVs.

New entrants Grand Vitara and Hyryder sold 4,433 and 3,116 units and secured 3rd and 4th spots on this list respectively. Both of them registered MoM declines of 44.95% and 7.92% respectively.

Kicks Sold 3 Units

After Creta, Kushaq is the only one to register YoY and MoM growth among other compact SUVs. With 2,009 units sold last month, Kushaq registered 7.09% YoY growth and 18.81% MoM growth.

In contrast, Kushaq sold 1,876 units last year and 1,691 units a month before. In the process, Kushaq gained 133 units in volume YoY and 318 units MoM. Despite being a platform partner of Kushaq, Taigun fell into the red completely.

Taigun sold 1,979 SUVs and registered a 30.54% YoY decline and a 15.97% MoM decline. Volume loss stood at 870 units YoY and 376 units MoM. MG Astor sold 1,434 units last month. Sales grew by 40.86% YoY, but dropped by 19.17% MoM. Lastly, we have Nissan Kicks which seems to be barely holding on to dear life with just 3 units sold in November 2022.