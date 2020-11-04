Compact SUV Sales Oct 2020 – Creta, Seltos At Top With 60% Share

Hyundai Creta has beaten its own record of highest sales a month after setting it

The SUV segment has been the key growth driver for the Indian automotive industry for years now and the same can be seen in the sales performance of the month October’20 as well. The compact SUV segment saw an increase in sales by 11.63%, when compared with sales in the month of October’19.

Creta and Seltos create a stunning Duopoly

2020 Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have almost created an enviable duopoly in the compact SUV segment. The two SUVs share their platform, powertrain, even country of origin, and coincidentally the performance characteristics on the sales charts too.

The updated Hyundai Creta managed to sell 14,023 units in the month of October’20 which is the ever highest shipment figure for the South Korean SUV since its launch. With such a performance, the second generation Creta has set new records for itself and every other brand in the segment. 2020 Creta grew by 92.92% (highest in the segment) over same month last year, and by 13.78% when we compare October’20 and September’20 sales numbers.

Seltos, which has almost become a little over an year old in the country has still managed to continue with its charm. While there was a 30% degrowth in Seltos’ sales figures in YOY basis, still with a dealer dispatch of 8,900 units, the Seltos comfortably managed to claim the second spot on the list. Creta and Seltos, both siblings combined, dominated the segment and held a combined market share of more than 60%, which clearly would have been giving sleepless nights to marketing departments of other OEMs.

Mahindra’s Lone Warrior

The current generation Scorpio was launched back in 2014 however even after almost 6 years of launch, the SUV has been posting healthy sales, year on year. In October’19, it held the 3rd position on the sales charts and it has managed to do the same in October’20 as well. The brand degrew by ~14.5% however could still manage dealer dispatches of 3,961 units and held a respectable 10.5% market share.

Hector Continues to Dominate

The Hector from MG has been receiving constant sales, month over month. Its sales numbers are more of a factor of the production capacity and less of a factor of the demand from consumer’s end. In the month of October’20, Hector’s sales stood at the 3,625 units mark, a minor increase by 3% over sales in the same month last year.

No Top Selling SUVs Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Creta 14,023 7,269 2 Seltos 8,900 12,854 3 Scorpio 3,961 4,628 4 Hector 3,625 3,536 5 S-Cross 2,526 1,356 6 Harrier 2,398 1,258 7 XUV500 1,009 1,378 8 Compass 832 854 9 Duster 362 622 10 Karoq 182 0 11 Kicks 122 313 12 T-ROC 89 0 – Total 38,029 34,068

S-Cross and Harrier Sales rebound

Sales of S-Cross from Maruti and Tata Harrier both registered healthy growths in the month of October’20 when compared with their sales in October’19. S-Cross’ sales grew by 86% whereas Harrier registered a 90% GOLY (Growth over last year) in sales figures. Both the SUVs recorded healthy sales of around 2,500 units, which is better than their current monthly average figures too.

Other Brands

The new entrants in the segment included Skoda Karoq and VW T-ROC however both of them posted almost insignificant sales numbers. Kicks from Nissan has disappointed both the consumers and the Japanese automaker and saw its sales decline by 61% in just the second year of its launch. Duster from Renault and XUV500 too registered degrowths in their sales numbers while the Compass from Jeep managed to maintain the status quo. Also Read; Sub-Compact SUV Sales – Brezza Beats Sonet, Venue, Nexon