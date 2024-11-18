Compact SUV Sales Oct 2024 – Creta, Vitara, HyRyder, Curvv, Kushaq, Elevate, Taigun

Demand for models in the compact SUV grew significantly in Oct 2024 with the Creta and Grand Vitara commanding a combined 55% market share

Following our earlier report on sales across the sub 4m SUV segment, which also showed of outstanding YoY and MoM growth, we now assess sales in the compact SUV segment. Regaled for their versatility both in terms of style and efficiency, the demand for compact SUVs also grew significantly. Factors such as developing buyer preferences and improved infrastructure played a major role in boosting sales in this segment.

Compact SUV Sales Oct 2024

In October 2024, the compact SUV segment (4.2m – 4.4m) showed off increased demand both on a YoY and MoM basis. Last month, there were 57,226 units sold across 12 of the models on this list relating to a 10.83% YoY growth from 51,636 unit sales of Oct 2023. This was a 5,590 unit volume improvement. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, sales were up 15.01%. This was over 49,756 units sold in Sep 2024. Volume growth stood at 7,470 units.

Hyundai Creta not only once again emerged as the best-selling compact SUV in Oct 2024 but it also led over each of the others on this list by a significant margin. Sales were up 33.80% YoY to 17,497 units, from 13,077 unit sales of Oct 2023. The Creta saw a 4,420 unit volume increase to command a 30.58% market share. MoM sales also ended positively with a 10.03% growth from 15,902 units sold in Sep 2024.

It was followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara, sales of which shot up by 29.99% YoY to 14,083 units from 10,834 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM performance also saw a 37.17% growth over 10,267 units sold in Sep 2024. Its market share stood at 24.61%. Sales of the Kia Seltos have fallen both on a YoY and MoM basis to 6,365 units. This was a 48.51% YoY and 8.54% MoM decline. These lower sales also impacted its market share which fell from 13.99% held in Sep 2024 to 11.12% in the past month.

Toyota Hyryder, a Maruti rebadged model, has seen outstanding demand in Oct 2024. Sales were up 36.67% YoY to 5,449 units over 3,987 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales showed off a 1.19% growth over 5,385 unit sales as of Sep 2024. Despite its high demand, the Toyota Hyryder commands a comparatively lower waiting period.

At No. 5 on this list was the Tata Curvv/EV, sales of which reached 5,351 units in Oct 2024 to command a 9.35% market share. This 5 star safety rated compact SUV by Bharat NCAP showed off a 12.35% MoM growth from 4,763 units sold in Sep 2024. The next three compact SUVs on this list, Skoda Kushaq (2,213 units), Honda Elevate (2,149 units and VW Taigun (2,028 units), each suffered severe YoY decline in sales. However, their MoM performance ended more positively. The Kushaq posted a 25.24% MoM growth while Honda Elevate sales grew by 9.64% and VW Taigun sales were up 25.88% from that of Sep 2024.

Compact SUV Sales Sub–1,000 units

While the Mahindra XUV400 EV touched sales of 1,000 units in Oct 2024 marking a 56.49% YoY and 5.49% MoM growth, sales of the MG Astor dipped by 13.82% YoY to 767 units. This was however a 5.49% MoM improvement over 760 units sold in Sep 2024. The MG Astor holds a 1.34% market share.

Lower down the sales list were two models from Citroen. The Basalt added 221 units to compact SUV sales in Oct 2024 even as it suffered a 35.19% MoM decline over 341 units sold in Sep 2024. There was also the Citroen C3 Aircross which posted a 54.02% YoY degrowth to 103 units in Oct 2024 from 224 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM performance however rebounded greatly by 151.22% over just 41 unit sales of Sep 2024.