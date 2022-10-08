Compact SUV Sales Sep 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, HyRyder

Compact SUV sales strive with 35,044 units sold registering 48.68% YoY growth and 37.23% MoM growth

Compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive after Sub-compact SUV (Sub 4m) segment. This class of SUVs strikes a decent balance between Mid-size SUVs and Sub 4m SUVs in terms of size, price and that sought-after SUV appeal. Even though Duster is not on sale today, it is the one that popularised this segment.

Topping the list is Creta which sold 12,806 units and registered 56.30% YoY growth and 1.82% MoM growth. If we take top 10 cars and SUVs sold in the country, Creta takes 6th place. Volume gain for Creta stood at 4,613 units YoY and 229 units MoM. Creta commands a 36.54% share of total Compact SUV sales.

Creta’s cousin Seltos takes 2nd spot with 11,000 units sold and registered 14.79% YoY growth and 27.14% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 1,417 units YoY over 9,583 units sold in September 2021 and 2,348 units volume gain MoM over 8,652 units sold in August 2022. Market share of total Compact SUV sales for Seltos stood at 31.39%.

Compact SUV Sales September 2022

Grand Vitara is one of the newest kids on the block and sold 4,769 units in September 2022. Grand Vitara along with HyRyder are the only two to get a Hybrid option and AWD option as well. At 4th place, we have Kushaq with 2,224 units sold and registered 3.06% YoY growth and 18.55% MoM growth.

Kushaq’s cousin Taigun takes 5th spot with 1,994 units sold and registered 36.48% YoY growth and 95.68% MoM growth, which is the highest in this list. Volume gain stood at 533 units YoY and 975 units MoM. VW has offered up to Rs. 80K discounts for Taigun which is likely to boost sales further.

Grand Vitara’s cousin Urban Cruiser HyRyder takes 6th spot with 1,163 units sold in September 2022. HyRyder offers a Hybrid variant at a lower price point when compared to Grand Vitara as found in our comparison. Astor takes 7th spot with 980 units sold and registered a drop in sales of 25.98% MoM.

Drop In Sales YoY

Kicks, the premium offering by Nissan over Terrano, sold 108 units and registered 70.89% YoY. Surprisingly, Kicks has shown a 21.35% MoM growth with a volume gain of 19 units. Kicks seem to be at the end of its life cycle with dwindling sales. Due to their discontinuation, both S-Cross by Maruti Suzuki and Duster by Renault sold zero units in September 2022. S-Cross sold 1,529 units in September 2021 while Duster sold 275 units in the same period.

In total, Compact SUV sales September 2022 stood at 35,044 units in September 2022 while registering a 48.68% YoY growth and a 37.23% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 11,474 units YoY over 23,570 units sold in September 2021 and 9,507 units volume gain over 25,537 units sold in August 2022.