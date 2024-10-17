HomeCar NewsCompact SUV Sales Sep 2024 - Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Curvv, Basalt,...

Compact SUV Sales Sep 2024 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Curvv, Basalt, Kushaq, Taigun

Ashwin Ram N P
New Hyundai Creta

There are 11 SUVs on offer in this segment – Top 5 in the list have 87% of the market share in Sep 2024

After taking a look at the sales performance of Sub 4m SUVs, let us now take a look at a segment above, the compact SUVs. In September 2024, the compact SUV segment (4.2m – 4.4m) in India witnessed a mixed performance, with several models showing notable growth while others faced declines. Let’s dive into the sales performance of each model in this category.

Compact SUV Sales Sep 2024 – Creta maintains lead

Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the compact SUV segment, selling 15,902 units in September 2024. This marks a 25.05% growth compared to the 12,717 units sold in September 2023. Creta holds the largest market share in this category at 31.96%. At no 2 is Maruti Grand Vitara, which has witnessed a decline in sales, with 10,267 units sold in September 2024 compared to 11,736 units in the same period last year, reflecting a drop of 12.52%.

Compact SUV Sales Sep 2024 - YoY Comparison
Compact SUV Sales Sep 2024 – YoY Comparison

Kia Seltos experienced a significant decline in sales, with 6,959 units sold in September 2024 compared to 10,558 units in September 2023. This represents a steep drop of 34.09%, which has impacted its market share, now standing at 13.99%.

Toyota HyRyder emerged as one of the top performers in the segment, recording an impressive 41.56% year-on-year growth. It sold 5,385 units in September 2024, up from 3,804 units in September 2023. HyRyder now holds a 10.82% market share, which can improve even further with the launch of Signature Edition. Tata Curvv, including its EV variant, registered sales of 4,763 units. This gives it a market share of 9.57%. Curvv was awarded 5 star safety rating by Bharat NCAP recently.

Compact SUV Sales Sep 2024 - MoM Comparison
Compact SUV Sales Sep 2024 – MoM Comparison

Compact SUVs With Sales Under 2k

Honda Elevate faced a significant sales drop in September 2024, with just 1,960 units sold compared to 5,685 units in September 2023, marking a 65.52% decline. Its market share now stands at just 3.94%. Skoda Kushaq saw a 21.81% decline in sales year-on-year, selling 1,767 units in September 2024, down from 2,260 units in September 2023. Its current market share is 3.55%.

Volkswagen Taigun posted modest growth in September 2024, selling 1,611 units compared to 1,586 units sold in September 2023. This 1.58% growth brings its market share to 3.24%. MG Astor registered a decline in sales, with 760 units sold in September 2024 compared to 901 units in the same month last year, marking a 15.65% drop. Its market share in this segment stands at 1.53%.

A new entrant in the compact SUV segment, Citroen Basalt registered sales of 341 units in September 2024. It is priced the cheapest of the lot at Rs 8 lakh starting price. Basalt was awarded a 4 star safety rating recently by Bharat NCAP. This could have a positive impact on sales in coming months.

Citroen C3 Aircross has been renamed to Aircross. It has seen a steep decline in sales, with only 41 units sold in September 2024 compared to 400 units in September 2023, reflecting a massive 89.75% drop. The model now holds just 0.08% of the market share.

