Container Carrying 8 New Tata Nexon EVs Engulfed In Flames – Driver Safe

Fire Engulfs Container Carrying EVs En Route from Mumbai to Hyderabad: 8 Vehicles Damaged

In a concerning incident that highlights the potential risks involved in vehicle transportation, a container loaded with new electric vehicles caught fire near the Zaheerabad bypass on the Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, resulting in damage to eight Tata Nexon EVs. The incident took place on Sunday in the Ranjol area and led to significant disruptions, including traffic congestion.

Tata Nexon EVs Destroyed in Container Fire

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke emerging from the container as the blaze intensified, fully engulfing the vehicles inside. The fire department promptly dispatched a firefighting team from the Zaheerabad station, who managed to contain and extinguish the flames before they could spread to other areas or pose additional hazards to passing vehicles.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire may have started in the cabin area of the lorry, triggered by the driver using a kerosene stove for cooking. The driver sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Sangareddy Government Hospital for treatment. According to fire department officials, swift action helped mitigate further damage and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby surroundings.

“A detailed assessment of the damage to both the container vehicle and the EVs is underway. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby areas and minimized potential risks to passing vehicles on the bypass road,” stated a fire department official.

This incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures during the transportation of vehicles, especially electric ones. While the exact extent of the damage is still being evaluated, it raises questions about protocols that need to be in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.