Creta EV, Carens EV Spied Together In Varanasi – To Share Parts, Powertrain ?

With mass market products like Creta EV and Carens EV, Hyundai and Kia will be gearing up for the tough competition ahead

In the next few years, the EV segment will witness several new product launches from most of the leading brands. For the mainstream EV market, Hyundai and Kia will be placing their bets initially on Creta EV and Carens EV. These were recently spotted on road tests in Varanasi by automotive enthusiast Abhishek.

Kia Carens EV – What to expect?

Carens EV will be based on the ICE Carens facelift model that is expected to arrive in mid-2025. Spy shots reveal that Carens EV has new alloy wheels. Since it will be based on the ICE facelift model, some changes are expected across the front fascia. Much of the sheet metal will be common for both Carens EV and ICE Carens facelift. An earlier test vehicle was spotted with a new, more robust suspension setup. That will be necessary to bear the load of the battery pack.

To expand its market reach, Carens EV is expected to be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options. Features on the inside will be borrowed mostly from the ICE model. The Carens facelift has a number of exterior and interior features similar to the EV5. Some key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens, a 360° camera and a panoramic sunroof. Carens EV will be getting a comprehensive range of ADAS features.

Hyundai Creta EV – Key features

As evident from the test vehicle, Creta EV has the same silhouette as that of the ICE variant. However, some distinctive features are evident such as the new design for the alloy wheels. These are aerodynamic, low drag units that can boost performance and range. Changes are likely at the front as well. Creta EV will be getting a closed-off grille and exclusive badging to highlight its electric underpinnings.

Earlier spy shots had revealed that Creta EV will be getting a new circular steering wheel with a 3-spoke design. One of the test vehicles was seen with distinctive ‘CRETA electric’ badging on the upholstery. To achieve a differentiation with the ICE mode, Creta EV is expected to get new interior theme options. Choices for the ambient lighting can also be more dynamic in comparison to the ICE model.

Equipment list for Creta EV will be largely the same as that of the ICE model. However, some new features are likely, especially the ones possible only with an electric car. This approach may also be aimed at motivating potential customers to make the switch to electric. Features borrowed from the ICE variant will include dual 10.25-inch screens, front ventilated seats and panoramic sunroof. Creta EV will have leather wrapped steering wheel, electric parking brake with auto hold, USB ports and wireless charger.

Hyundai Creta EV is expected to get a 45-kWh battery pack, linked to a 138 hp electric motor. Certified range could be around 450 km, whereas real-world range may be approximately 350 km. It is highly likely that the powertrain option could be common for Creta EV and Carens EV.