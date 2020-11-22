Mahindra XUV500 Current Gen Spied Testing – Likely To Get Minor Facelift

Mahindra XUV500 currently competes with the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector Plus and Jeep Compass

New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 has been generating a buzz for a long time. The SUV has been in development for a while now and has faced a considerable delay in launch. The new model of the mid-size SUV was initially slated to be launched this year but the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic meant Mahindra’s launch plans went for a toss.

The new gen XUV500 is now expected to be launched in the first half of next year although a specific timeline hasn’t been announced by the makers. Another big development that comes our way is that Mahindra might retail its current and new generation XUV500 models together.

We had earlier reported that the new XUV500 and Scorpio may be sold alongside their older models. Now, we have come across images that show the current-gen XUV500 model being tested near Mahindra’s Pune facility that too under heavy camouflage. This suggests that not only will the current model be on sale in future, it might also get a minor update as well.

New Update in Old Model?

Whether this update is cosmetic, mechanical or both is yet to be seen. The image shows the side and rear quarter profile of the test mule which is very much similar to the current model on sale. It gets the same headlight and taillight units as visible while pillars are blacked-out too. Even the alloy wheel designs are the same as the current model. In our opinion, the new model is staring at an update on its mechanical side.

This means that the 2.2-litre 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine will see an upgrade and will be offered in a more powerful state of tune. Currently, it returns an output of 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque.

It is unlikely to get a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which is reserved for the new-gen model but you never know what Mahindra might think. Transmission options will continue to remain same in the form of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Other Expected Updates

Reconfiguring the powertrain might also require reworking the SUV’s on road dynamics like the chassis, suspension and brakes. This would also require the company to test the car on roads rigorously. The SUV segment has been finding a huge number of takers in the past few years with Mahindra XUV500 being a prominent one of those.

Retailing both old and new models simultaneously might give consumers with a limited budget a wider range of options, thus giving Mahindra an edge over its rivals. A similar approach was taken by Honda when it decided to retail its old and new generation City together. Current-gen XUV500 is offered in four trim levels- W5, W7, W9 and W11(O) at a starting price of Rs 13.57 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.30 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).