Curvv CNG Launch Is Possible – Can Unlock A Larger Market Share

Tata Curvv is already ahead in terms of powertrain options and adding CNG can further enhance the SUV’s sales potential

Aiming to make its mark in the compact SUV space, Tata Motors recently unveiled the Curvv Coupe SUV. Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh, whereas prices of ICE models will be announced on 2nd September.

Curvv CNG launch possibilities

Tata Motors managing director, Shailesh Chandra, has stated that the possibility of Curvv CNG is being evaluated. Curvv has been designed to support multiple powertrains including CNG. As such, a CNG option can be introduced without any major challenges, as and when needed. But Shailesh said that it will be premature to confirm the launch of Curvv CNG. He only said that plans are under active consideration.

Curvv ICE model is available with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine is borrowed from the Nexon. It generates 120 PS and 170 Nm. This engine will be used for Curvv CNG model. It will also power the upcoming Nexon CNG model, which is expected to debut in early 2025.

The second petrol option for Curvv is a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with direct injection. It generates 125 PS and 225 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine for Curvv generates 118 PS and 260 Nm. All engine options for Curvv are available with transmission choices of 6MT and 7DCA.

Introducing CNG option for Curvv will help challenge rivals like Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder. These two were the first to get CNG option in the compact SUV segment. By covering all available powertrain options, Curvv can target a broader segment of users. Tata claims that the company has been driving the ‘premiumisation of CNG’ by offering CNG option with higher segment models and variants.

Curvv EV sales contribution

Tata Curvv is currently the only compact SUV to offer four fuel options. Talking about the Curvv EV, Shailesh said that an increasing number of regular buyers would be keen to choose an EV option. One key reason pointed out is Curvv EV’s competitive pricing that is at par with other petrol automatic models. Also, Curvv EV will have a real-world range of more than 400 km. Shailesh said that contribution of Curvv EV to overall sales could be in the range of 15 to 30 percent. But he refrained from specifying exact volume goals, referring to it instead as a ‘discovery phase’.

Curvv EV is available in two variants, one equipped with a 45-kWh battery pack and the other using a 55-kWh unit. While torque output of 215 Nm is the same for both, power output is 150 PS and 167 PS, respectively. All variants are available with multi drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Range is 502 km for the base variant and 585 km for the top variant. Tata Motors is offering an 8 year / 1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery pack and motor. Vehicle warranty is 3 year / 1.25 lakh km.

