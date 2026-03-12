CV Retail Sales Feb 2026 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, VECV, Maruti, Daimler

CV Retail Sales Feb 2026 – Tata Leads As Market Grows 28.9% YoY

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) segment recorded strong year-on-year growth in February 2026, supported by improving infrastructure activity, steady rural demand and continued movement in logistics and construction sectors. As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total CV retail sales stood at 1,00,820 units in February 2026, registering 28.89% YoY growth compared to 78,219 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined by 6.20% when compared to 1,07,486 units sold in January 2026, reflecting typical seasonal fluctuations after strong start-of-year demand.

Diesel Continues To Dominate CV Powertrains

Diesel continues to remain the dominant fuel type in the commercial vehicle segment. In February 2026, diesel-powered CVs accounted for 83.50% of total sales, slightly higher than 82.97% recorded in February 2025. CNG and LPG vehicles held 11.04% market share, while petrol/ethanol-powered CVs accounted for 3.40%. Electric commercial vehicles continued to gain gradual traction, with 2.03% share, up from 1.02% in February 2025. Hybrid powertrains accounted for a marginal 0.02% share while hydrogen-powered vehicles were not recorded in retail sales.

Tata Motors Continues To Lead CV Market

Tata Motors retained its leadership in the commercial vehicle segment with 35,900 units sold in February 2026, marking 32.06% YoY growth compared to 27,184 units sold in February 2025. The company commanded 35.61% market share, maintaining a clear lead over its rivals.

Mahindra ranked second with 27,014 units, registering 27.62% YoY growth compared to 21,168 units sold during the same month last year. Mahindra’s market share stood at 26.79%, driven largely by its strong presence in the LCV segment and last-mile mobility solutions. Ashok Leyland secured the third position with 18,619 units sold, posting 27.48% YoY growth compared to 14,606 units in February 2025. The company accounted for 18.47% market share in the overall CV segment.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded 8,263 units in February 2026, reflecting 30% YoY growth compared to 6,356 units last year. The company held 8.20% market share during the month. Maruti Suzuki, with its Super Carry LCV, registered 4,489 units, marking 22.02% YoY growth compared to 3,679 units sold in February 2025.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles also recorded strong growth with 2,389 units, up 39.46% YoY compared to 1,713 units last year. Force Motors reported 2,097 units, showing 4.75% YoY growth, while Isuzu recorded 1,066 units, growing 7.35% YoY. Other manufacturers together accounted for 983 units, registering 89.77% YoY growth from 518 units sold in February 2025.

MoM Sales See Mild Decline

While the overall CV segment saw strong YoY growth, month-on-month performance remained mixed. Tata Motors sales declined 1.83% MoM, while Mahindra saw a sharper 15.27% decline compared to January 2026. Ashok Leyland also recorded a 3.05% MoM decline, whereas VE Commercial Vehicles posted a 2.29% MoM increase. Force Motors and Isuzu also recorded positive MoM growth during the month. Overall CV retail sales fell 6.20% MoM, indicating a moderation after strong January performance.

With infrastructure spending, e-commerce logistics and rural transport demand continuing to support the sector, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to maintain steady momentum in the coming months, though global geopolitical developments and fuel price volatility could influence demand trends.