CV Retail Sales July 2025 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti, Force Motors

CV retail sales remained flat in July 2025 with a marginal 0.23% growth

Sales data released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association (FADA) indicates a very slight increase in commercial vehicles (CVs) for July 2025. However, this segment has been adversely affected by several constraints, including weather disturbances, reduced demand in rural areas, and a slowdown in financial disbursements.

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Sales July 2025

Commercial vehicle retail sales stood at 76,439 units in July 2025. This was a marginal 0.23% growth from 76,261 units sold in July 2024. The segment did see a more promising MoM increase by 4.19% as compared to 73,367 unit sales in June 2025. On a year-to-date basis, the CV segment recorded 3,11,951 unit sales up by 0.94% as compared to 3,09,059 units sold in the same 4 month period of last year. Taking into account sales across CV segments, the LCV and MCV segment witnessed a growth to 45,808 units and 7,414 units while HCV sales declined to 23,154 units, down by 4.17% on a YoY basis

Tata Motors once again headed this list with 25,244 unit sales. This was a YoY decline from 27,617 units sold in July 2024. Tata Motors commands a 33.03% market share. The relatively new entrant into this segment – Tata Ace Pro currently being offered on petrol, CNG and EV options and also capable of more efficient payload facilities significantly contributed to these sales figures.

Retail sales of Mahindra improved to 20,442 units, up from 19,039 units sold in July 2024. The company’s CV portfolio saw the addition of the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up 1.9 CNG in June 2025, with a payload capacity at 1.85 tonnes (1,850 kg). At No. 3 on this list was Ashok Leyland that saw its retail sales improve to 14,174 units in July 2025, up from 13,979 units sold in the same month last year. The company currently commands an 18.54% market share.

VE Commercial Vehicles followed with 7,125 units sold last month, a growth over 6,689 units sold in July 2024. Maruti too witnessed YoY growth in its CV retail sales to 3,589 units, up from 3,543 units while Force Motors sales increased to 1,950 units in July 2025 from 1,901 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Lower down the sales list was SML Isuzu with 1,568 unit sales last month up from 1,431 units sold in July 2024. Daimler saw its sales decline to 1,436 units from 1,581 units. There were others on this list that added 911 units to total retail sales, a growth over 481 units sold in July 2024. CV dealers look ahead to the upcoming festive season along with better demand from rural areas following increased rural liquidity from agricultural subsidies which could boost sales in the months ahead.