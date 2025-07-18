CV Retail Sales June 2025 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki

June 2025 saw several new commercial vehicles added to the segment which would added impetus to future sales

FADA (Federation of Automotive Dealers Association), sales report of commercial vehicles (CVs) for June 2025 has been released. Sales figures show off a strong improvement in CV YoY sales which grew by 6.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, its month-on-month (MoM) performance suffered a 2.97% decline. New taxes, regulations that mandate air conditioned cabins, etc., have hiked ownership costs thereby putting added pressure on buyers.

Commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales improved to 73,367 units in June 2025. This was a growth from 68,825 units sold in June 2024. However, MoM sales declined from 75,615 units sold in May 2025 relating to a volume de-growth by 2,248 units.

At No. 1 on this list was Tata Motors with a YoY setback in sales figures to 24,436 units in June 2025 from 26,031 units sold in June 2024. Market share fell to 33.31% from 37.82%. The company also witnessed MoM decline from 26,100 units sold in May 2025. Last month, the Tata Ace Pro was introduced in petrol, CNG and EV options and with greater payload facilities.

Mahindra CV sales went up to 19,683 units in the past month from 17,435 unit sales of June 2024 while taking market share up to 26.83%. There had been 17,435 units sold in June 2024. The new Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-up too marked its entry into this segment offering more range and added payload capacity as compared to its rivals. At No. 3 was Ashok Leyland with 13,049 unit retail sales last month, a growth over 11,399 units sold in June 2024.

VE Commercial Vehicle clocked 6,901 unit retail sales last month up from 5,943 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a significant volume growth for Maruti Suzuki, sales of which went up to 3,296 units in June 2025 from 2,891 units sold in June 2024. Market share was also stronger at 4.49% from 4.20% held in June 2024.

Positive demand was also reported by Force Motors, retail sales of which escalated to 2,036 units, from 1,542 units on a YoY basis. Another CV OEM to announce increased sales was Daimler India with 1,641 unit sales last month, an improvement from 1,502 units sold in the same month last year. Retail sales of SML Isuzu declined to 1,636 units, marginally lower when compared to 1,654 units sold in June 2024 while there were others on this list that added 686 units to total sales, an improvement from 428 units sold in June 2025.