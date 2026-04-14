CV Retail Sales March and FY 2026 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, VECV, Maruti, Force, Daimler

Commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales in India posted strong growth in March 2026, supported by infrastructure development, rising construction activity and improved rural demand. As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total CV retail sales stood at 1,02,536 units, registering a 15.12% YoY growth compared to 89,067 units in March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, volumes saw a marginal 1.70% increase over 1,00,820 units sold in February 2026.

Segment-Wise Growth

Across segments, Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCV) recorded the highest growth at 25.50%, followed by Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) at 18.55%. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), which account for the largest share, grew by 11.99%.

Fuel-wise, diesel continued to dominate with an 83.01% share. CNG/LPG vehicles accounted for 11.20%, while petrol/ethanol stood at 3.35%. Electric CVs contributed 2.40% of total volumes, with hybrids making up a marginal 0.03%.

CV Retail Sales March 2026

Tata Motors retained its leadership position with 36,380 units sold in March 2026, up from 30,735 units a year earlier. The company commanded a 35.48% market share, maintaining a strong lead over competitors. Mahindra secured second position with 26,898 units, compared to 24,168 units in March 2025. Its market share, however, declined slightly to 26.23% from 27.13%.

Ashok Leyland reported 19,384 units, up from 16,616 units, increasing its market share to 18.90%. VE Commercial Vehicles posted 8,417 units, up from 6,877 units YoY. Maruti Suzuki also saw growth, with 4,561 units sold compared to 3,949 units last year.

Among others, Force Motors reported a decline to 2,142 units from 2,987 units. Daimler Truck recorded 2,130 units, while SML Isuzu posted 1,368 units. Other manufacturers together contributed 1,256 units, up from 646 units in March 2025.

CV Retail Sales FY 2026

For the full financial year FY2026, CV retail sales stood at 10,60,906 units, reflecting an 11.74% growth over 9,49,406 units in FY2025. Segment-wise, LCV sales grew 12.50% to 6,38,323 units, while MCV sales increased 22.98% to 87,676 units. HCV volumes rose 7.89% to 3,34,227 units.

Among OEMs, Tata Motors led with 3,62,428 units, followed by Mahindra at 2,98,237 units and Ashok Leyland at 1,89,567 units. VE Commercial Vehicles recorded 88,184 units, while Maruti Suzuki reported 49,538 units. Force Motors, Daimler Truck and SML Isuzu also registered growth during the year, with 25,066 units, 22,133 units and 14,451 units respectively. Other manufacturers together contributed 11,292 units.