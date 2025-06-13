CV Retail Sales May 2025 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors

FADA reported weak CV retail sales in May 2025 with an 11.25% MoM and 3.71% YoY decline

Several factors such as price hikes, freight stagnation, lower freight cycles and liquidity constraints lead to lower commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales in May 2025. There were 75,615 units sold in this segment last month, marking a 2,915 unit volume decline from 78,530 units sold in May 2024. It was also significantly lower when compared to 85,203 unit sales of April 2025.

De-growth on a YoY basis was seen across the LCV and HCV segment. On the other hand, the MCV segment has posted a 6.49% YoY growth. There were 44,419 units sold in the LCV segment, while MCV sales stood at 6,772 units and HCV sales were at 24,382 units in the past month.

CV Retail Sales May 2025

Tata Motors was the No. 1 best-selling OEM in the CV segment. Last month, retail sales stood at 26,100 units with a 34.52% market share. This was a 3,412 unit volume decline from 29,512 units sold in May 2024.

At No. 2 was Mahindra with 19,816 units sold last month. This was a marginal YoY decline by just 10 units when compared to 19,826 units sold in May 2024. Market share showed off a strong increase to 26.21% from 25.25% YoY. Mahindra ZEO, the company’s first electric 4-wheeler in the commercial space has been well received. It has been regaled for both its design and features.

Ashok Leyland sales grew marginally to 13,763 units from 13,635 units YoY with market share improving to 18.20%. VE Commercial Vehicle retail sales also showed off some improvement on a YoY basis. Sales which had stood at 6,597 units in May 2024 improved to 6,734 units last month. Its market share went up to 8.91% from 8.40% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki CV YoY sales declined in May 2025. Sales which had stood at 3,357 units in May 2024 dipped to 3,122 units last month. This also had an impact on its market share which went down to 4.13% from 4.27% YoY.

It was a volume growth of 445 units for Daimler India with 1,825 unit retail sales last month. There had been 1,840 units sold in the same month last year. It also showed off stronger market share at 2.41% when compared to 2.34% held in May 2024. SML Isuzu sales improved to 1,509 units from 1,467 units YoY. There were other CV OEMs on this list that also added 658 units to total CV retail sales in May 2025 from 653 units sold in May 2024.