CV Retail Sales Oct 2025 – Mahindra, Tata, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, Force

The CV segment witnessed strong growth across the LCV and MCV segments while sales of HCVs declined in the past month

Commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales in the Indian market showed off strong growth in October 2025. Dispatches, (dealer to customer) reaching a total of 1,07,841 units. This marked a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.7% compared to sales of 91,635 units of October 2024. It also witnessed strong MoM growth of 49.52% from 72,124 units sold in Sept 2025.

The segment as a whole was driven by robust festive demand, government infrastructure spending, and positive impact of revised GST 2.0 tax structures. Dealers also cite optimism for the same momentum to continue through the end of 2025, thanks to the ongoing marriage season, harvest inflows, and sustained benefits from recent GST policy reforms.

CV Retail Sales Oct 2025

In the CV segment, LCV sales stood at 72,948 units marking a 29.84% YoY and 64.33% MoM growth. Sales had stood at 56,182 in Oct 2024 and at 44,392 units in Sept 2025. A positive trend was also seen in the case of MCV sales which were up at 7,177 units in the past month. This was a 19.78% YoY and 14.70% MoM growth from 5,992 units and 6,257 units respectively.

HCV sales declined by 5.76% to 27,685 units in Oct 2025. There had been 29,376 units sold in Oct 2024. MoM sales however, bounced back at 21,410 units, marking a 29.31% growth. It was also on a YTD basis that total CV sales ended more positively. There were 5,68,607 units sold in the April-Oct 2025 period from 5,40,617 unit sales of the same period last year, accounting for a 5.18% growth.

OEMwise CV Retail Sales Oct 2025

Mahindra has emerged as the new leader in the CV segment, taking over from Tata Motors, the No. 1 best-selling OEM in Sept 2025. Mahindra sales stood at 37,188 units, a growth over 27,732 units of Oct 2024 with a 34.48% market share. Mahindra’s Last Mile Mobility Limited has also emerged as India’s No. 1 electric CV manufacturer, surpassing cumulative sales of 3 lakh electric vehicles.

In second position was Tata Motors with 34,838 unit sales last month. It was a growth over 30,638 units sold in Oct 2024 with a 32.30% market share. The new Tata Ace Gold Plus, launched in Sept 2025 has been well received in its segment.

Retail sales of Ashok Leyland went up to 16,557 units last month from 15,904 units sold in the same month last year. It however, saw a steep decline in market share that fell to 15.35% from 17.36% YoY. It was followed by VE Commercial Vehicles with 7,598 unit sales, a growth over 7,158 units sold in Oct 2024.

Maruti Suzuki also saw a steep rise in demand for its commercial vehicle lineup with 6,058 units, up from 5,253 unit sales of Oct 2024. Daimler sales dipped to 1,871 units from 1,903 units while Force Motors saw its retail sales count improve to 1,823 units from 1,400 units on a YoY basis. Negative demand was also seen in the case of SML Isuzu with 932 units sold last month from 1,000 units of Oct 2024. Other OEMs added 976 units to total retail sales from 647 units added in the same month of the year ago period.