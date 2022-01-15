CYBORG Electric Motorcycle Bob-e Debuts – 110 KM Range, Swappable Battery

Instead of standard electric two-wheelers, CYBORG is focusing on offering niche products to its target audience

Homegrown startup Ignitron Motocorp has unveiled its second ‘Made in India’ electric motorbike named Bob-e under CYBORG brand. It will primarily target youngsters, who may favour a balanced approach in terms of style and environmental conservation. Last year in December, the company had unveiled Cyborg Yoda electric cruiser motorcycle.

Cyborg Bob-e styling and features

Cyborg Bob-e derives design inspiration from dirt motorbikes. It has a compact, sporty profile with features such as low-set handlebar, sleek LED headlamp and DRL, raised front fender, trendy LED turn signals, single-piece seat and elevated tail section.

On the side, the bike has sculpted fairing that enhances its overall look and feel. Initially, the bike will be available in two colour options of Red and Black. In terms of features, Cyborg Bob-e is equipped with a IP65-rated LED display. A number of advanced features are on offer such as geo locate, geo fencing, USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and remote keyless ignition.

Other key features include reverse mode and cruise control. Cyborg Bob-e also has regenerative braking, which can help boost overall range. Regenerative braking works by converting kinetic energy into electrical energy, which is then used to recharge the battery.

Cyborg Bob-e range and specs

Bob-e electric motorbike is equipped with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that connects to a BLDC hub motor. This is slightly lower than Cyborg Yoda that has a 3.24 kWh battery pack. Bob-e has a top speed of 85 kmph and range of 110 km. In comparison, the Yoda electric cruiser has a top speed of 90 kmph and range of 150 km. Max power output is 8.5 KW and there are three ride modes of Eco, Normal and Sport.

Batteries used with Cyborg motorcycles are swappable units. Bob-e battery charging time from 0-80% is 3 hours. A Full charge requires 4-5 hours. The bike will come with a 15 Amp home fast charger.

Suspension system on-board Bob-e motorbike comprises standard telescopic forks at front and fully-adjustable monoshock at rear. The bike has disc brakes at front, integrated with CBS (combined braking system). Wheelbase and ground clearance is 1240 mm and 260 mm, respectively.

Sales and service network

The company is working to build a nationwide network of sales and service centres. Plan is to cover most parts in northern, southern and western India. The network will comprise distributors as well as service centres.

For convenience of customers, Ignitron is partnering with roadside assistance service providers. Battery swapping stations and pay as you go Cyborg stations are also being set-up. Cyborg stations are planned to be set up every 1 kilometre.

An opportunity will be provided to vendors to set up Cyborg charging stations. These will have fast charging units that can provide 50% charge in 30 minutes. Payment to vendors will be credited online along with service charges and premium fee. Such incentives will be crucial in helping expand the charging network.