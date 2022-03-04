Cyborg Electric Motorcycle Prices Revealed – Starts From Rs 1.15 Lakh

Cyborg Yoda is an electric cruiser motorcycle while the Bob-E is India’s first Compact Sporty AI-Enabled electric dirt motorbike

Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd has unveiled prices of its new range of CYBORG Electric Motorcycles. These include the Yoda priced at Rs 1,84,999, the GT 120 that will carry a price tag of Rs 1,64,999 and the Bob-E at Rs 1,14,999.

These prices are exclusive of various state subsidies. After subsidies, these motorcycles will be more affordable. Bookings for each of these three bikes are soon to be opened via the company website.

Ignitron Motocorp is also in the process of setting up its sales and service networks across India and has tied up with various companies for roadside assistance and battery swapping stations which will also allow for charging on the go with ability to charge upto 50 percent in 30 minutes.

CYBORG Electric Motorcycles

All three electric motorcycles sport a unique design and styling. They come in with state of the art features and latest in AI enabled technology while they also sport a range of safety equipment.

Cyborg Yoda is the first ‘Made-in-India’ electric motorcycle. It is presented in two colour options of Silver and Black and gets its power via a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a range of 150 kms and top speed of 90 km/h.

The Bob-E motorcycle comes in two colours of Black and Red. It gets a 2.88 kWh lithium ion battery offering a range of 110 kms and top speed of 85 km/h.

The third bike from Cyborg the GT 120 gets colours of Black and Dark Purple. GT 120 gets its power via a 4.68 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a range of 180 kms and top speed of 125 km/h.

Features

Yoda and Bob-E get features that include geo locate and geo fencing along with battery status indicator, USB charging facilities and Bluetooth. It also gets keyless ignition with remote start and a digital instrument cluster. The battery is portable, swappable, is weather proof and touch safe. It can be charged upto 100 percent in 4-5 hours via a 15 amp home charger.

The bikes receive three riding modes of Eco, Normal and Sport and come in with reverse mode and cruise control as part of its safety equipment. Suspension is via telescopic fork in the front and fully adjustable mono shock at the rear for a better riding experience.

Cybrog GT120 comes in with a fixed battery which is weather proof and touch safe. It is capable of acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Charging time is 4-5 hours via 15 AMP home charger.

GT 120 is offered in three modes of Eco, Normal and Sport to suit the riding needs of each user. It gets features such as geo locate and geo fencing, USB charging and Bluetooth along with keyless ignition and a digital cluster.

Reverse mode and parking assist are also a part of its features which comes in with multiple sounds. Suspension is via telescopic fork in the front and fully adjustable mono shock at the rear.

The manufacturer has already commenced production of the electric motorbikes at its Manesar-based facility off Gurugram. Production capacities will be increased to 40,000 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.