Daihatsu Rocky joins Nexon, XUV300 in sub 4m SUV club with 5 star safety

Tata Nexon was crash tested by GNCAP while Daihatsu Rocky has been crash tested by JNCAP

In another achievement for Daihatsu, its Rocky compact SUV has received 5-star safety rating in crash tests conducted by JNCAP (Japan New Car Assessment Program). Toyota also sells this same SUV as Daihatsu Rocky in select markets. Daihatsu is a subsidiary of Toyota. Rocky / Raize scoring a 5 star safety rating is big news for Daihatsu as this is the second Daihatsu car to get the highest safety rating. Earlier in 2016, Daihatsu subcompact car Boon had received 5-start rating from JNCAP.

Top-spec variants of Daihatsu Rocky are equipped with advanced safety features offered under the company’s Smart Assist suite of driver assistance systems. These include smart panorama parking assist with audio/video guidance and steering assistance, erroneous start prevention system with braking control at front and rear, all-speed adaptive cruise control, and AEB with pedestrian detection.

JNCAP focuses on assessing the safety of a car based on typical road accidents that most commonly occur in Japan. In collision safety performance, Daihatsu Rocky received 85.7 points out of a total of 100 points. The SUV got five out of five in parameters such as full-wrap frontal collision test (passenger’s seat), offset frontal collision test (driver’s seat and rear passenger’s seat), side collision test (driver’s seat) and pedestrian leg protection performance test. Watch the crash test video below, credit to JNCAP.

In preventive safety performance, Rocky SUV received 73.6 points out of 141 points. It got 100% marks in lane departure prevention system test, rear-view monitoring system test, high-performance headlights test and pedal misapplication prevention test.

Daihatsu Rocky SUV is essentially the production model of DN Trec concept vehicle that was showcased at Tokyo Motor Show a few years back. It is has been made to target emerging markets in South East Asia. Daihatsu Rocky SUV is also expected to be launched under Perodua brand name, which is the largest car manufacturer in Malaysia. The Perodua model is codenamed D55L.

Toyota could have launched Raize in the Indian market, but the collaboration with Suzuki changed its equations in the country. Toyota now has access to Suzuki cars in India including Maruti Brezza. Around a year back, Toyota had launched Glanza, a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. With access to bestselling products such as Brezza, it is unlikely that Toyota Raize will make it to India. For reference, Brezza has scored a 4 star safety rating. India has two sub 4 meter SUVs which have managed to score a 5 star safety rating. These are Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Daihatsu Rocky is 3,995mm long, 1,620mm wide, 1,695mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,525 mm. It weighs 980 kg and utilizes Toyota’s versatile and low-cost TNGA platform. Powering the SUV is a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 99 ps of max power and 140 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a CVT unit and power is sent to the front wheels.