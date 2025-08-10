Top 5 Most Affordable Dark / Black Edition SUVs You Can Buy Today

Dark Edition SUVs on this list are set apart from their regular models with all black exteriors and interiors giving them a more aggressive makeup

SUVs are currently the most popular vehicle segment in the Indian market, with their demand growing each year and new models being introduced rapidly. Among these, the Dark Edition models are capturing even more attention. Several automakers, including Tata, Nissan, and Hyundai, have launched some of their SUVs in dark editions.

These models feature a black finish, giving them a more sinister and aggressive appearance, which helps them stand out from the crowd. Here we list out some of the SUVs that are currently on offer in Black Edition variants. These are affordably priced in the sub-Rs 15 lakh price range.

Nissan Magnite Kuro – Rs 8.31 – 10.87 lakh

Nissan Magnite Kuro is based on the mid-spec N-Connecta variant. It is priced from Rs 8.31 lakh. This makes it more expensive by Rs 34,000 over the standard variant. Magnite Kuro gets an all-black colour scheme on its LED headlamps while it also extends to its blacked out front grille, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, door handles and 16 inch alloy wheels. It also receives a Midnight Black interior theme with its dashboard finished in black along with piano black inserts on its steering wheel and gear shifter. The company is offering a wireless charger and dashcam along with the Magnite Kuro that is not included in the N Connecta feature list.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition -Rs 8.46 lakh – 10.51 lakh

The presentation of Hyundai Exter Knight Edition starts off from its SX trim onwards. This edition is priced from Rs 8.46 lakh which is Rs 15,000 over its SX counterpart. Exter Knight Edition gets black elements inside and out with contrasting red accents seen within the cabin. The exterior black colour scheme extends to its black finished Hyundai logo and Exter badging while it also gets black skid plates with red accents and halogen projector lamps with H shaped LED DRLs. Red accents are seen on its front bumper, brake calipers and tail gate besides 15 inch black finished alloy wheels. Black upholstery with red stitching accents enhance its interiors seen on footwell lighting, steering wheel, and gear lever.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition – Rs 10.34 – 13.57 lakh

Another all black SUV from the Hyundai stables is the Venue Knight Edition. Similar to the standard Venue in all respects, the Knight Edition is offered on its S(O) trim. It looks a whole lot sportier with dark chrome elements and blacked-out Hyundai logo on the grille. It also gets brass accents on its wheels and bumper while its boot lid shows off brass finished “Knight Edition” badging. Its cabin is further augmented with brass accents on its air conditioning vents, gear lever and steering wheel.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition – Rs 11.70 – 15.60 lakh

Tata Nexon Dark Edition is offered from the Nexon Creative Plus variants and comes in at an added cost of Rs 40,000 over the ex-showroom price. It sports an all-black colour scheme and what sets it apart from the other SUVs on this list is that the Nexon Dark Edition exteriors see no other colour except for the black. This colour scheme also extends to blacked-out alloy wheels and skid plates. It gets an all-black cabin theme seen on its dashboard, central console and steering wheel while its leatherette seat upholstery is set apart in a dark blue colour.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition – Rs 12.80 – 14.27 lakh

Citroen presents Dar Edition variants with the Basalt, Aircross and C3. This further augments the sportiness of these three models. Speaking exclusively of the Basalt Dark Edition, it is based on the top spec Max variant and costs Rs 23,000 over its ex-showroom price. It shows off a new Perla Nera finish. It gets dark chrome accents and Dark badges across its tailgate while the cabin is also seen on an all-black colour scheme. It sports black leatherette upholstery and black gear lever. Its sporty appeal is further enhanced with red stitching seen on its dashboard and seats while seats get embossed with ‘Dark Edition’ badging.

Citroen Aircross Dark Edition – Rs 13.13 – 14.27 lakh

The Citroën Aircross SUV in a Dark Edition format is also based on the Max trim and costs an additional Rs 22,500. It receives the same Perla Nera paint finish as seen on the Basalt with black coloured exteriors in a new dark chrome finish while bumper and door handles get a gloss black colour scheme. The interiors show off high gloss black gear lever, leatherette wrapping with Lava Red detailing and blacked out high console. It also gets ambient and footwell lighting.

MG Astor Blackstorm – Rs 13.78 – 14.81 lakh

Launched late last year, the MG Astor Blackstorm is being offered on the Astor Select variant and carries a premium of Rs 34,000 over the regular ex-showroom price. This black themed package includes an all-black honeycomb grille, headlamps and bumpers with red accents seen on its bumpers, brake calipers and side mirrors. The headlamps show off a smoked finish. The cabin is done up in a Tuxedo Black colour scheme with its front seat headrests displaying red “Blackstorm” embroidery. Steering wheel and door trims also get red stitching while it also receives Sangria Red-themed AC vents.