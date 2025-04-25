DC2 Tanq Electric SUV Spotted In Indore – 650bhp, 180kWh

We all know about the transition of DC Design to DC2 and then came the strategic collaboration of DC2 with Mercury EV-Tech to form DC2 Mercury Cars. This was followed by Mercury EV-Tech acquiring 69.84% of stakes in DC2 Mercury Cars and the unveiling of their first electric SUV called “Tanq”.

The company first showcased DC2 Tanq at 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi earlier this year. At the event, DC2 Mercury Cars revealed that this interesting-looking electric SUV will launch in 2026. However, a DC2 Tanq electric SUV is spotted in Indore by Utkarsh Arya. It is seen with white registration plates and it dons no camouflage. As if the vehicle was launched and someone purchased it. Let’s take a closer look.

DC2 Tanq Electric SUV Spied

This interesting-looking electric SUV was slated to launch in 2026 and was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo earlier this year. This showcased unit was a concept that was far from production or even prototype phase. It is not clear whether DC2 Tanq has launched in India or is still in concept or prototype phase.

But the recent spy shots show a DC2 Tanq with white number plates belonging to MP09 RTO of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh. For a vehicle to pack a White registration plate, it needs to have been launched first after rigorous testing and homologation. This vehicle looked massive on the road with a lot of road presence.

It featured rear-view cameras, identical to its concept that will probably not make it to production in India. Other notable elements include 22-inch wheels wrapped with 33-inch tyres and a unique silhouette. The rear has wide connecting LED tail lights that are set very high. There are two red inserts at the rear bumper that are filling the blank, I guess.

What does it get?

Mercury EV-Tech is foraying into premium electric cars and has acquired controlling stakes in DC2 Mercury Cars. DC and DC2 have quite a bit of brand recall in India’s automotive industry and general consensus. This could prove beneficial when Mercury decides to launch its maiden car. Tanq is positioned on an all-new platform with 180 kWh battery pack and 650 bhp of peak power.

It has 22-inch wheels and 33-inch off-road tyres along with a massive ground clearance. It has an imposing presence with in-your-face-design language that grabs eyeballs wherever it goes. Design is definitely polarising and is not everyone’s cup of tea. It dons a striking Red shade with a unique silhouette that looks like a spaceship on wheels.