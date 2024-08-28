Defender Reborn – Land Rover’s Iconic SUV Returns in V8 Glory

Land Rover Unveils the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke: A New Chapter in Personalization and Restoration

Land Rover Classic has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke, marking a new chapter in the legacy of the iconic Defender. This exclusive offering represents the pinnacle of personalization and restoration, allowing buyers to create a fully restored Defender V8 tailored to their unique tastes and lifestyle.

Land Rover Defender Classic – A New Era of Customization

The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke takes the already legendary Defender to new heights, offering an unprecedented level of customization. Buyers can choose from the iconic 90 and 110 body designs and specify every detail, from exterior finishes to interior materials, ensuring that each vehicle is as unique as its owner. The process begins with the use of Land Rover’s new digital Classic Defender configurator tool, complemented by personalized support from specialist teams in Coventry, UK, and Essen, Germany.

Each Classic Defender V8 is remastered by hand in the UK by expert Land Rover Classic engineers. The vehicles are sourced from donor models originally produced between 2012 and 2016, which are then meticulously restored and upgraded.

At the heart of each vehicle is a genuine Land Rover 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine, delivering an impressive 405hp and 515Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. This powertrain ensures that the Classic Defender V8 combines luxury with the rugged capability for which the Defender is renowned.

Design and Customization

The exterior design process is deeply personalized, with buyers selecting from a wide range of colours and finishes, including the exclusive SV Metallic palette, offering colours like Sunset Gold and Sunrise Copper. The vehicle’s exterior can be further customized with options such as a Heritage, Standard, or Adventure grille, and a choice of 16-inch Wolf wheels or 18-inch Sawtooth alloys.

Inside, the Classic Defender V8 blends traditional Defender elements with modern luxury. Buyers can choose from a variety of leather finishes for the seats, trim, and dashboard, available in monotone or duotone options. Modern features, such as the Land Rover Classic Infotainment System, ensure that the Classic Defender is as user-friendly as it is timelessly stylish.

Technical Excellence

Underpinning the Classic Defender V8’s stunning design is a chassis engineered for performance and comfort. The vehicle features a live beam axle suspension system with Eibach coil springs, Bilstein dampers, and Alcon four-piston brakes, ensuring excellent on and off-road handling.

Paul Barritt, Director of Land Rover Classic, said: “With Works Bespoke, we are giving clients the opportunity to create their perfect Classic Defender V8, a vehicle that will suit their exact lifestyle. Every vehicle is lovingly crafted, with creativity the only limit when it comes to personalising each vehicle to the owner’s desired specification. From start to finish, clients of Works Bespoke will be given an experience like no other, creating their ultimate Classic Defender V8.”

The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke will make its public debut at the 2024 Goodwood Revival from September 6-8, offering prospective buyers and Defender enthusiasts a chance to experience this unique vehicle firsthand and meet the Land Rover Classic team.

Pricing and Availability

The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke is available from £190,000 plus VAT (Rs 2.1 crore) for the 90 Station Wagon and £199,000 plus VAT (Rs 2.2 crore) for the 110 Station Wagon. A seven-seat 110 Station Wagon is available from £204,000 plus VAT (Rs 2.26 crore). With its combination of bespoke craftsmanship, powerful performance, and timeless design, the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke is set to become a prized possession for collectors, adventurers, and enthusiasts alike.