Delhi EV Policy Draft – Petrol Scooters, Motorcycles Ban From 2028

The Delhi government has released a draft of its new EV Policy for 2026–2030, outlining a phased roadmap to accelerate the shift towards electric mobility in the capital. The policy proposes time-bound restrictions on petrol and diesel vehicles, along with incentives and infrastructure expansion to support EV adoption. Currently open for public feedback, the draft aims to tackle vehicular emissions, which remain one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s air pollution.

Petrol 2W, 3W To Be Phased Out

One of the key highlights of the policy is a clear timeline for electrification of high-volume segments. From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be allowed for new registrations in Delhi. This will be followed by a similar move for two-wheelers. From April 1, 2028, registration of new petrol-powered two-wheelers will not be permitted, effectively making electric models the only option in this segment.

For commercial operations such as aggregators and delivery fleets, stricter timelines have been proposed. No new ICE vehicles will be allowed from January 1, 2026. Existing BS-VI two-wheelers in such fleets will be allowed to operate only till December 31, 2026. The policy follows a phased approach, giving both manufacturers and buyers time to transition.

Govt Vehicles, Buses To Go Electric

The draft also targets institutional fleets. All new government vehicle procurement will be electric, while hired and leased government vehicles will shift to 100% EVs from the date of notification. School buses will see gradual electrification, with adoption targets set at 10% in the second year, 20% in the third year and 30% by 2030. Public transport is also included, with new intra-state buses to be electric, while provisions have been kept open for future technologies like hydrogen.

Incentives, Scrappage Benefits Announced

To support early adoption, the policy proposes a range of financial incentives. Electric two-wheelers priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh will receive subsidies linked to battery capacity, with higher benefits in the initial phase.

Electric cars could get incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh under defined conditions. In addition, scrappage incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh have been proposed for replacing older BS-IV and below vehicles. The policy also includes 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for eligible EVs, while strong hybrids will receive partial benefits.

Charging Infra, Battery Recycling Focus

A major focus area is expansion of charging infrastructure. Delhi Transco Limited has been assigned as the nodal agency to plan and implement charging and battery-swapping networks across the city. The draft also proposes a single-window clearance system and a unified digital platform to streamline approvals and operations. On the sustainability front, the policy includes provisions for battery recycling and reuse under Extended Producer Responsibility norms, along with a battery traceability system.

Final Policy Yet To Be Announced

The draft EV Policy is currently open for stakeholder feedback for 30 days. Once finalised, it will define the roadmap for Delhi’s transition towards electric mobility over the next decade. Overall, the policy signals a clear intent to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel vehicles, with a strong push towards electrification across segments.

Also Read – No Road Tax For EVs Under Rs 30 Lakh, Hybrids Get Partial Benefit – Delhi Draft EV Policy 2026