Delhi Fuel Ban on Old Vehicles Put on Hold – Only Polluting Vehicles to be Scrapped

In a major relief to vehicle owners, the Delhi government has decided to put on hold its controversial ‘End-of-Life’ (EOL) vehicle policy, which aimed to rapidly phase out older vehicles by denying them fuel supply. The policy, originally set to deny petrol to cars over 15 years old and diesel to vehicles more than 10 years old, has been paused following public backlash and implementation challenges.

Delhi Backs Down from Blanket End-of-Life Vehicle Ban

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed in a letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that it would not be feasible to enforce a blanket fuel ban on older vehicles in the city. The minister highlighted that while a system to inform owners about their vehicle’s end-of-life status is under development, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology needed for enforcement has not yet been rolled out in Delhi or neighboring areas.

Instead, the Delhi government plans to revise the policy to seize only those older vehicles actively causing pollution, while adequately maintained vehicles will be allowed to continue operating. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has requested that the CAQM consider implementing the ANPR-based system in Delhi only after it has been launched in surrounding cities from November 1.

Over 60 Lakh Vehicles Get Temporary Relief

The EOL policy faced strong criticism from citizens concerned about the fate of their older vehicles, with over 60 lakh such vehicles at risk of being impacted. The CAQM had originally ordered denial of fuel to these vehicles starting July 1, citing Delhi’s poor air quality as the trigger for stringent measures.

However, the new direction suggests a more balanced approach — targeting only high-polluting vehicles rather than scrapping all old cars indiscriminately, thereby easing worries for thousands of Delhi residents while keeping pollution control measures in focus.

