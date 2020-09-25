Delhi Meerut RRTS Train Design Revealed – Inspired by The Lotus Temple

Bombardier has unveiled its train design for the first semi-high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor in India

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) awarded the contract to Bombardier earlier in 2020. This entails design, build and delivery of the regional commuter and intracity transit trains, backed by comprehensive maintenance services for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under RRTS Phase 1.

The new train design draws inspiration from The Lotus Temple, Delhi. Being energy-efficient, with exceptional ergonomics, and low life cycle costs will help make RRTS futuristic and sustainable. Commuter centric features will set a benchmark for travel in NCR. No doubt, this will be one of the fastest trains in India at design speed of 180 kmph. This would mean going from Metro to Delhi would take less than an hour.

“These energy efficient semi-high-speed trains will enhance passenger experience in terms of comfort, safety, journey time and will be a game-changer in the regional rail segment in India benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation.

Bombardier RRTS train features

RRTS feature-packed train has been developed in conjunction with NCRTC’s team. It combines a range of safety, security and environmental benefits alongside passenger comfort being a key focus area. The semi-high-speed aerodynamic trainsets build on 2 + 2 transverse seating arrangement with comfortable seat pitches, standing space, and automatic plug-in type sliding doors.

Fully air-conditioned, carriages include luggage space, CCTV cameras for enhanced security, and a range of business class seating. A train car will be designated specifically for women in the six-car regional service trainsets.

Around 900 passengers can be accommodated in the three-car train configuration for Meerut local transit services. As a six-car trainset, the trains will be able to accommodate about 1,790 passengers. The outcome addresses public transport capacity between Delhi and Meerut. Owing to its modular design, RRTS trains can be expanded to nine-car trainsets.

Bombardier’s engineers have designed efficient lighting and temperature control systems to improve commuter experience, and reduce energy consumption. The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS with 180 kmph top speed is one of the quickest in India, and will traverse 24 stations. With travel time from Meerut to Delhi pegged at less than 60 minutes, expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers daily.

Local transit service between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot Station with 13 stations over 21 km on RRTS infrastructure makes for efficient regional connectivity. The RRTS project is a first when it comes to inclusion of maintenance services as part of the rolling stock tender process. Bombardier local teams are charged with maintenance services for a 15 year period through two maintenance depots established by NCRTC in Duhai and Modipuram.