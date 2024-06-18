Discontinued Hot Hatches Of India – Fiat, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Maruti

As of writing this article, Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line are the only hot hatchbacks sold in India

Indian automotive market has evolved drastically in the recent past. Along with the growth in the cumulative sector, individual capacity for owning fancy cars has increased drastically as well. Hot hatch culture didn’t really catch on with Indian buyers in the past, but OEMs are now taking more interest in this area.

We now get Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata recently launched the Altroz Racer. Looking at them, we get nostalgic about the fallen legends that once rolled among us, with a certain special aura over their standard counterparts. Here’s a list of all the mainstream hot hatches that we didn’t buy enough of and are no longer on sale.

1. Fiat Abarth Punto

This is by far the most powerful mainstream hot hatch to have ever launched in India. Period! Fiat Abarth Punto had a bussing 1.4L T-Jet 148 PS and 212 Nm turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet. Red racing stripes, a scorpion decal on the roof, scorpion-style alloy wheels and all-four disc brakes are some of the notable attributes. 0-100 kmph sprint was claimed to be 8.8s only!

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

While Suzuki offers Swift Sport globally with a 1.4L turbo petrol engine churning out 140 bhp and 230 Nm, we Indians never got it. Nor did we ever get a 3-Door Swift. What we got was a Baleno RS, featuring the 1.0L 3-cyl Boosterjet engine capable of 100 bhp and 150 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. To sweeten the deal, Maruti Suzuki offered a sportier bumper and all four disc brakes. 0-100 km/h sprint was a hair under 10 seconds.

3. Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

This must probably be the most celebrated hot hatchback in India. Polo GT TSI was offered as a top-spec trim, mated to both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter auto. Where performance metrics are concerned, Volkswagen Polo GT TSI had the same 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churned out 110 PS and 175 Nm. 0-100 km/h sprint was a hair under 10 seconds like Baleno RS.

4. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Turbo

Just like the Polo GT TSI, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Turbo was not a separate hot hatch too. It was a trim-level that was equipped with the same 1.0L turbo petrol engine that powers i20 N Line today. Performance was slightly lower than i20 N Line of today – 100 PS and 172 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. When on sale, it was the cheapest turbo petrol hatchback in India, making it the cheapest hot hatch in India. 0-100 km/h sprint was under 10 seconds.

5. Tata Tiago JTP

Just like Abarth Punto and Baleno RS, Tata Tiago JTP was marketed as a proper hot hatchback alongside Tigor JTP. Tiago JTP shares a similar ethos with recently launched Altroz Racer. In this sense, it got Nexon’s turbocharged powertrain and was tuned to punch out 114 PS and 150 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Tiago JTP came with red exterior highlights too and had a few mechanical aspects tuned by Jayem Automotives. 0-100 km/h sprint was a shade over 10 seconds.

6. Ford Figo S (Sports Edition)

Even though it was marketed as a hot hatch, Ford Figo S didn’t feature a re-tuned powertrain. So, the same 90 PS 1.2L naturally-aspirated engine and funnily, there was a diesel Figo S as well, with a 100 PS 1.5L unit. But it got a black grill, smoked headlights, black roof, wheels and ORVMs along with fatter 195-section tyres, lowered ground clearance and sportier suspension. Weirdly, the diesel was the quicker one with a 0-100 km/h sprint of around 10 seconds.

