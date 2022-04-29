Dispatch Electric Scooter Teased – For Fleet, Last Mile Services

Instead of manufacturing the upcoming electric scooter itself, Dispatch has taken the route of contract manufacturing

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has led to the birth of many new startups that have forayed into the automobile industry in recent years. The latest startup to join this bandwagon is Dispatch which has officially unveiled its first electric two-wheeler offering.

Claimed to be “the world’s first purpose-built” electric scooter, it is slated to launch by the first quarter of 2023. The scooter has been designed in India and will be built in the country for the world. The company in a press release has stated that the upcoming e-scooter has been designed to enable shared and commercial mobility applications.

Dispatch Electric Scooter Revealed

Dispatch further states that it is the first purpose-built solution that is said to be tougher, reliable, ergonomic, connected and adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability. The homegrown EV manufacturer has also shared a video that provides a glimpse of the upcoming Dispatch e-scooter.

As seen in the video below, the e-scooter gets a modular body frame featuring an LED headlamp with integrated split LED DRLs mounted on the front mudguard. The scooter is highly customisable to meet the owner’s needs. For instance, the front cowl can be replaced as per the rider’s requirement. Further, the scooter’s pillion seat can be converted to fit a storage box when needed.

In terms of features, the e-scooter from Dispatch gets a modular instrument console where a smartphone or a tab can be placed safely for navigation purposes. However, Dispatch is yet to share details about its battery and motor specifications. The company is yet to throw light on an estimated range to be expected from the scooter.

Battery Swapping Technology on offer

The video indicates that Dispatch will be using a battery swapping model for its upcoming scooter. It gets twin removable batteries that are placed underneath the seat. That said, the e-scooter has also been equipped with a dedicated charging port.

The company has revealed that it has secured a Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components. Dispatch has already been testing their e-scooter for reliability and validation for almost a year now. However, the brand won’t be manufacturing the upcoming electric scooter directly.

Instead, the EV firm claims that it has partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers globally with an installed capacity of up to six million scooters per annum, adopting a capex light approach. Dispatch aims to help fleet owners transition their fleets to 100 percent electric by 2030. The company has filed various IP registrations globally with IP granted in 32+ countries.