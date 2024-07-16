Do Not Invest In CNG Bike, Not Worth Your While – Rajiv Bajaj To Rivals

Bajaj has filed multiple patents for its CNG two-wheeler platform, of which, around 3-4 are in final stages

At the Q&A session of Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike launch, the interactions revealed some interesting facts and insights. For example, Rajiv Bajaj revealed how the Freedom CNG bike will challenge the might of Hero MotoCorp in the commuter segment. The Q&A panel also talked about the reasons why a larger CNG tank was not possible.

Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle patents

Responding to a question about how many patents have been filed for Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle, the panel said that multiple patents have been filed. While an exact number was not provided, it was stated that around 3-4 patents are in the final stages. These patents cover various features and functions of the CNG bike. For example, the fuel tank packaging is unique, as there’s a CNG tank as well as a petrol tank.

The objective was not just to make the dual-fuel system work, but also to ensure optimal safety for users. Bajaj has internally crash tested the Freedom 125 CNG bike, including being completely run over by a 10-ton truck. The bike passed all the tests without any damage to the CNG tank. The pressure gauge remained unchanged, with no leaks detected.

Another patent is for the unique ignition system that does not utilize any starter motor. The bike comes to life with just the push of a button. It is also worth noting that Bajaj CNG bike can start directly with CNG fuel. There is no need to start the bike with petrol and later switch to CNG. A third patent is for the automatic switching mechanism between the two fuels. If the CNG tank reaches minimums, the bike will automatically shift to petrol and vice-versa.

Heavy investments – Don’t take the CNG route

Adding to the discussion about patents, Rajiv Bajaj said that the company has made significant investments in developing the CNG bike. On a lighter note, he recommended that other OEMs should avoid this segment due to the heavy investments involved. Below is the entire QnA with Rajiv Bajaj at the CNG bike launch, the part where he tells rivals not to invest in CNG bike is from 23:10 mark.

Interestingly, there are reports that TVS has started testing the CNG version of its Jupiter 125cc scooter. It is expected to be launched in the next 3-12 months’ time frame.

What does NG represent in the bike’s name?

Talking about how the bike got the NG suffix in its name (Freedom 125 NG04), Rajiv Bajaj provided the complete details. While using CNG would have made the messaging crystal clear, this name sounded too mechanical. After a lot of research and discussion, the NG name was chosen for the bike. NG directly relates to CNG and it can also refer to the New Generation or Next Generation. It also sounds good, which is why it was finalized.

On a funnier note, the company’s CFO pointed out that NG can even relate to Nitin Gadkari. It is Nitin Gadkari who has been making a strong push for greener fuels including CNG. He was present at the launch event and had unveiled the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike.