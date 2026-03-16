Ducati Desmo450 MX India Launch Price Rs 17.23 Lakh

Ducati India has officially launched the Desmo450 MX, marking the brand’s first-ever motocross motorcycle in the country. Developed with learnings from the MXGP World Championship, the new off-road machine brings Ducati’s racing DNA into the growing motocross and off-road segment in India.

Priced at Rs 17,23,600 (ex-showroom), Desmo450 MX will be available at four select dealerships – New Delhi, Bengaluru (VFM), Chennai and Pune. Bookings are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of March 2026.

Ducati’s First Motocross Motorcycle

The launch of Desmo450 MX represents a significant milestone for Ducati as it expands beyond its traditional road-focused motorcycles into the specialist off-road category. The motorcycle has been engineered to be lightweight, powerful and easy to ride, making it suitable for both professional racers and amateur off-road enthusiasts.

Speaking about the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, stated that the Desmo450 MX represents a major step for the brand in India’s growing off-road segment and reflects Ducati’s strong racing heritage.

Engine And Performance

Powering Desmo450 MX is a 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine equipped with Ducati’s Desmodromic valve distribution, a technology typically seen on the brand’s high-performance road bikes. According to Ducati, this system allows for a broader power delivery with strong torque at low and mid-range revs along with strong top-end performance.

The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with quickshift for upshifts. Key engine specifications include:

– Displacement: 449.6 cc

– Power: 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm

– Torque: 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Advanced Electronics For Off-Road Riding

One of the major highlights of Desmo450 MX is its advanced electronics package. Ducati claims the motorcycle is the first motocross bike to feature traction control capable of precisely measuring rear wheel slip. The system activates only when required, ensuring that it does not interfere with performance during aggressive riding or jumps on the track.

Lightweight Frame And Racing Hardware

Desmo450 MX uses a lightweight aluminium frame, engineered with minimal welds to improve structural rigidity and agility while reducing weight. The chassis has been designed to offer better handling and stability during competitive motocross riding.

Ducati will also offer a range of performance accessories through its Ducati Performance catalogue. These include factory components such as machined wheel hubs, triple clamps, Brembo racing brake calipers and a full Akrapovi? titanium exhaust system. A dedicated technical riding gear collection developed with Drudi Performance and Alpinestars will also be available for riders.

Availability In India

New Ducati Desmo450 MX will be sold through four Ducati dealerships in India – New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. Deliveries are expected to commence by the end of March 2026. With this launch, Ducati aims to tap into India’s growing interest in motocross, off-road riding and adventure motorsports, while expanding its performance motorcycle lineup in the country.