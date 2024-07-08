Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launch Price Rs 16.5 Lakh – RVE Arrival Later

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono debuts company’s new Superquadro Mono 659cc single cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm

One of the most anticipated bikes from Ducati has finally launched in India. We’re talking about Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, which is debuting the company’s new Superquadro Mono engine. Adhering to Supermoto genre, Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will soon revv the hearts of enthusiasts in India.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Interestingly, Ducati India has priced Hypermotard 698 Mono at Rs 16.5 lakh, which came as a surprise considering Hypermotard 950 RVE, the L-twin engine equipped motorcycle, costs Rs 50,000 less. That is because Hypermotard 698 is a full import brought as a CBU from either Italy or Thailand.

Not only is Hypermotard 698 Mono a single-cylinder engine, as the name suggests, but it also doesn’t even get a quick shifter as standard. A standard quick shifter is offered with Hypermotard 698 RVE, which will arrive at a later date, for additional cost, of course.

Ducati has announced that the new Hypermotard 698 Mono will be on display at their official dealerships starting today. Deliveries of Hypermotard 698 Mono will commence by the end of July. There is only one colour option with Hypermotard 698 Mono – Ducati Red.

Design is unmistakably Ducati, falling under their Hypermotard range of Supermoto style motorcycles. Distinct Ducati design, sophisticated electronic package, lightweight chassis, and comfortable ergonomics, muscular double exhaust design, Y-shaped alloy wheels, front beak, LED headlights with double C-shape signature are some of the notable attributes of a Hypermotard 698 Mono.

Record-breaking Superquadro Mono engine

Main highlight, however, is its Superquadro Mono engine. Unlike what the bike’s name suggests, this single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine displaces 659cc and kicks out 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm, making it the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world. Notable componentry include Marzocchi USD front forks, Sachs mono-shock rear, single disc setup at either end with Brembo M4.32 callipers at the front and more.

All these are mounted on a steel trellis frame and it also gets a fancy aluminium swingarm. There are a few electronic rider aids as well, in the form of ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch.

Statement from Ducati India

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Hypermotard 698 Mono embodies the unbridled thrill of motorcycling in its purest form. This is more than just a machine; it’s a declaration of individuality. Ducati’s engineering prowess is on full display with the world’s most powerful single-cylinder engine, a masterpiece of performance that delivers exhilarating power with every twist of the throttle.

It now comfortably sits at the pinnacle of a segment which is not the most popular in our country, but we are committed to launch all new Ducati models in India, especially the ones as special and technologically advanced as the Hypermotard 698 Mono!”