Ducati Multistrada V2 India Launch Price Rs 14.65 L – Two Colours

The new Ducati Multistrada V2 is a direct rival to other flagship ADVs like BMW F 850 GS and Tiger 900 GT

Ducati has launched the 2022 Multistrada V2 in India at a starting price of Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants- standard and S, the latter priced at Rs Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The adventure tourer made its global debut in September last year and replaces the outgoing Multistrada 950.

However, Multistrada was only offered in fully-loaded S trim in India priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making the new Multistrada V2 more accessible. The adventure bike comes with a series of upgrades and improvements over its predecessor.

Ducati Multistrada V2 Ergonomics

The new Multi V2 doesn’t stray away from the older Multi 950 as far as looks are concerned. It gets new body graphics and colour options with the updated palette comprising “Ducati Red” colour with black rims as standard for both trims. The top-spec S variant can also be had with a new “Street Grey” livery with a black frame and GP Red wheel rims through special order.

Ergonomics of the ADV have been tweaked to improve in order to make the bike more accessible for all purposes including touring, off-roading and urban commutes. Shape of the seat has been modified and seat height has been reduced by 10mm to 830mm making it easier to place one’s feet on the ground. The new bike also weighs 5kg lighter than its predecessor achieved thanks to a lighter engine, wheels and other components.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Major updates have been made to the powertrain setup that now features a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder unit with Desmodromic distribution. This mill dishes out 113 bhp at 9000rpm and 94 Nm at 6750rpm and is paired with a new 6-speed gearbox. It also receives a new 8-disc, hydraulic, slip and assist clutch along with a new engine cover.

Coming to features, Multistrada V2 is offered with four riding modes namely Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. It is laced with an electronics suite comparing traction control, a hill-hold function, an LCD instrument console and cornering ABS. The top-spec S variant is loaded with additional techs like a full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) system, a 5.0-inch TFT dash, backlit switches, a hands-free system, cruise control and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Hardware Specs

Hardware configurations of Multistrada V2 haven’t been touched. It is underpinned by a trellis frame with a double-sided aluminium swingarm which is identical to Multistrada 950. In the standard variant, this frame sits on 48mm upside-down front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. For the S variant, it receives Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system.

Suspension setup on both variants is fully adjustable but on the standard bike, it is adjusted manually whereas in the S variant it is done electronically. Anchorage is handled by 320mm discs up front and a single 265mm disc at the rear chewed by Brembo monobloc callipers at both ends and aided by a dual-channel ABS.