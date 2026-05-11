Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini India Launch Price Rs 1 Crore – 1st Unit Delivered To Owner In Mumbai

Renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati, has just launched a super exclusive special edition version of its flagship supersport motorcycle in India. Called Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini, this is the third model launched by Ducati in collaboration with Lamborghini.

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini India Launch

After launching the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, we now get the third model from this Italian partnership in the form of Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. In India, Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini has been launched at a price point of Rs 1 Crore (Ex-sh) and was showcased by select dealerships too. First unit in India has been delivered to an owner in Mumbai.

Every Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated bike cover packed inside a specially personalised box matching the motorcycle’s livery. Buyers will also receive an exclusive customised wooden crate along with a dedicated rear stand, both finished to match the bike’s unique design theme.

This special edition version with a limited production run of 693 units, was first globally unveiled early last year. Of these 693 units, 63 units are reserved for Lamborghini Ad Personam owners who intend to customize their Panigale V4 Lamborghini to match their Revuelto. Remaining 630 units are offered with a Black and Green colourway.

There is a 63 lettering on the carbon fibre bodywork, which commemorates Lamborghini’s founding year of 1963. The full fairing, body panels on tail section along with front and rear fenders get naked carbon fibre finish. Akrapovic titanium under-belly exhaust along with a carbon fibre tip stands out too.

Unique Identification Number

Also notable is the clip-on handlebar tripe-tree where a plaque reads Panigale V4 Lamborghini and gets its unique numbering too – XXX / 630. The bike gets a 6.9-inch TFT instrument cluster and the Lamborghini version gets a unique startup sequence where the bike’s production number is highlighted too.

At a price point of Rs 1 Crore (Ex-sh), Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is aimed at collectors and they love attributes that highlight its limited production. Dedicated forged wheels along with the extensive use of carbon fibre has brought the weight down by 2 kg to 185 kg, when compared to the standard Panigale V4 S.

Powering the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is a reworked 1,103cc V4 engine with a higher output of 218.5 bhp at 13,500 RPM and 122.1 Nm at 11,250 RPM. The fuel tank capacity is 17L and the power to weight ratio has gone up by 1.18 hp/kg.

Statement from Ducati India

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati Inda said: “With the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, Ducati continues to celebrate the perfect blend of performance, design, and exclusivity that defines both Ducati and Lamborghini. This collaboration brings together two iconic Italian brands that share a passion for engineering excellence and craftsmanship.

The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is not just a motorcycle, but a collector’s masterpiece that embodies innovation, sportiness, and the unmistakable spirit of Italian automotive artistry. We are excited to bring this extraordinary machine closer to enthusiasts and collectors in India.”