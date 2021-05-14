Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched – Prices Start At Rs 20 Lakh

Ducati is working proactively to expand its footprint in the Indian market

After adding three new scramblers earlier this year in January, Ducati has launched Streetfighter V4 at a starting price of 19.99 lakh. Top-spec V4 S variant is also on offer at a starting price of Rs 22.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

These new bikes are part of the company’s plan to introduce around 12 new products in the Indian market in 2021. The company is trying its best to speed up things at a time when operations remain affected due to the pandemic.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 design and features

Streetfighter V4 comes across as an ominous predator, ready to dominate the streets. Some key features include full-LED headlight, V-shaped DRL, 5-inch TFT instrument panel, and sculpted fuel tank. The bike is equipped with advanced aerodynamics such as biplane wings, which ensure a range of benefits. Some of these include agile handling and better control at high speed. The risk of wheel-up during acceleration is also reduced significantly.

Talking about difference between Streetfighter V4 and V4S, the latter gets additional colour option of Dark Stealth. It’s a combo of dark grey frame and black wheels. The Ducati Red colour option is common for both variants. For a snazzier look, V4 S variant has been equipped with golden coloured USD front forks.

In terms of functionality, Streetfighter V4 S gets 43mm Öhlins NIX30 event-based forks and Öhlins TTX36 event-based rear suspension. Steering damper is also from Öhlins. In comparison, the base V4 variant comes with 43 mm Showa BPF fork and Sachs rear suspension. Steering damper is from Sachs as well.

Another difference can be seen in the wheels, with V4 S getting Marchesini aluminium forged units whereas V4 has aluminium alloy casted wheels. With the changes in equipment, V4 S variant is 2kg lighter than V4 variant.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 engine

Powering Streetfighter V4 is a 1,103 cc motor that is capable of generating 208 hp of max power at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine complies with Euro 5 / BS6 emission norms. This has been achieved through the use of advanced catalytic converter and a new technique that involves insertion of noble metals.

The engine integrates advanced features such as slipper clutch, which ensures smooth operations and better control during sudden downshifts and hard braking. The bike also has Ducati Quick Shift EVO (DQS EVO), which allows the rider to change gears with the throttle open. DQS EVO works in combination with engine brake control and slipper clutch to ensure optimal performance.

Bookings for 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S have already started. Deliveries are expected to commence soon. However, there may be delays due to lockdown restrictions.