Duster-Based Nissan SUV and Triber-Based 7-Seater MPV Teased Officially

In a rather interesting turn of events, Nissan India is moving forward towards its previously set goals. The company just announced the launch of two new products for India. One of it will a B Segment 7-seater MPV (based on Triber) set to launch in FY25 and a C Segment SUV (based on Renault Duster) which will take on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta in FY26.

Duster-Based Nissan SUV

Ever since the Duster has been unveiled, there have been speculations of it spawning a Nissan counterpart in India. Fueling these speculations, Nissan teased the design of this upcoming C Segment SUV in March 2024 beside the all new Duster. The company also revealed that they were working on a new sub 4m 7-seater MPV based on Magnite similar to Renault Triber.

Now, we get an early sneak peak into Nissan India’s two new upcoming vehicles. The more prominent among these vehicles teased by Nissan is a C Segment SUV which will take on Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Honda Elavate, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Citroen Aircross SUV and Basalt.

It is a tough-looking SUV with strong proportions, similar to that of a Renault Duster. It gets a chiseled and muscular bonnet along with a flat fascia with neatly laid out and classy grill, chrome highlights, inverted ‘L’ shaped LED DRLs, sleek horizontal LED headlights and strong C-shaped silver elements in the lower bumper.

Triber-Based 7-Seater MPV

Similar to Renault Triber, which is on the verge of getting a facelift, Nissan is launching a 7-seater sub 4m MPV. It has been teased for the first time and gets an overall silhouette as Triber. This suggests that it will share its modified platform and most of its top hat with Renault Triber and will offer flexible seating solution.

Unlike Triber, Nissan’s take on this genre looks rather sporty and aggressive, which might work in its favour. The teaser shows a large front grill flanked by conventionally positioned headlights and massive C-shaped silver elements in lower bumper. The bonnet is short to keep packaging compact, which will liberate a lot of room on the inside. Similar to Triber.

Functional roof rails and bold muscular creases on bonnet lend it a sporty avatar. In the teaser, we can also see the bulge in its roof, which Renualt Triber gets as well. This is to carve out more headroom for 3rd row passengers.

When will they launch?

The company seems to be keeping up with the roadmap laid out for India to have four vehicles in its portfolio by FY26 end. As part of its roadmap, we got Magnite facelift in B Segment SUVs and the launch of X-Trail to reposition itself in the premium segment. As revealed by Nissan India, the 7-seater sub 4m MPV will launch in FY25. Nissan will launch two C Segment SUVs in early FY26, a 5-seater and a 7-seater versions of the Duster counterpart.