As compared to their petrol-only counterparts, the new Duster and Bigster hybrid 4×4 bi-fuel variants are 30% more fuel efficient

New-gen Duster and Bigster offer customers wide-ranging options in terms of variants and powertrain choices. Expanding the options, Duster and Bigster (sold under Renault’s Dacia brand across Europe) have received a new hybrid setup with 4×4 and bi-fuel LPG + petrol capability. This new powertrain blends performance with improved fuel efficiency and extended driving range. Let’s check out the details.

Duster, Bigster Hybrid-G 150 4×4 powertrain

This new bi-fuel powertrain introduced with Renault Duster and Bigster comprises a new 1.2-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine. It is integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Output is 140 PS and 230 Nm of torque. 4×4 capabilities come from a rear-mounted electric motor. It generates 31 PS and 87 Nm of torque.

With combined power output of 154 PS, this new powertrain for Duster and Bigster is one of the best available options for folks who prioritize performance. The engine is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Another key highlight is paddle shifters, which is a first for a Dacia car.

The electric motor onboard Duster’s new variant utilizes its own 2-speed transmission. In specific situations, the electric motor can stop power transfer to the rear axle. This helps save fuel. The electric motor gets power from a 48V lithium-ion battery of 0.84 kWh capacity.

According to Dacia, the new powertrain for Duster and Bigster can meet around 60% of urban driving needs in pure electric form. This new setup also comes with regenerative braking that charges the 48V battery. Another key aspect is that the 4×4 system works at speeds of up to 140 km/h. Users can choose from modes of Auto, Eco, Snow, Mud/Sand, Lock and Hill Descent Control.

The new Hybrid-G 150 4×4 variants of Duster and Bigster will go on sale in Europe later this year. Prices are expected to be announced subsequently. Dacia has also introduced some other updates such as refreshed upholstery. The driver’s seat gets an adjustment option for the lumbar support. The SUV has also received new black alloy wheels with the Extreme trim.

Key benefits

With the new Hybrid-G 150 4×4 variants of Duster and Bigster, Dacia has multiple targets in mind. One of the key objectives is to unlock an extended range that effectively takes care of range anxiety. The Hybrid-G 150 4×4 variants of Duster and Bigster are equipped with a 50-litre petrol and a 50-litre LPG tank. With both tanks full, driving range as per WLTP standards works out at around 1,500 km. This will be truly useful for folks who are planning long-distance trips.

Reducing operating costs is another key objective of the new Duster and Bigster variants. As compared to petrol-powered Duster and Bigster, the new bi-fuel powertrain can reduce fuel cost by approximately 30%. This is especially true if LPG is used as the primary fuel. In European markets where LPG prices have come down, users can save a lot of money with the new variants of Duster and Bigster.

More updates planned by 2026

Dacia has announced that all versions of Duster will be updated by 2026. In addition to the new Hybrid-G 150 4×4 variant, Dacia will also introduce an Eco-G 120, mild-hybrid 140, and hybrid 155 variants. These will have the newer 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder engine. It will be replacing the older 1.0-liter engine. As a result, the Eco-G 100, mild-hybrid 130 and hybrid 140 versions of Duster will be discontinued.